US loses another warplane off Yemen

The US Navy has lost another fighter jet in the Red Sea, marking the second incident involving an F/A-18 Super Hornet from the USS Harry S. Truman in just over a week, and the third such loss since Washington intensified operations against Ansarallah in Yemen.

The aircraft reportedly plunged into the sea after experiencing an arrestment failure while attempting to land on the carrier, forcing both the pilot and weapons systems officer to eject. CNN first reported the incident on Tuesday, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The incident reportedly occurred the same day Ansarallah “took a shot” at the Truman, though it remains unclear whether the two events are connected. A formal investigation is underway, while the US Navy has yet to officially confirm the details.

Just last week, another F/A-18 fell off the Truman during evasive maneuvers to avoid incoming Yemeni missile fire. In a separate incident last December, an F/A-18 was mistakenly shot down by the guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg shortly after launching from the Truman for bombing raids against Anasarallah targets in Yemen.