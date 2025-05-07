As usual, Yemen turns the tables on the magician

BEIRUT — It seems clear that the upcoming days will be witnessing accelerating developments as West Asia is on a political hotbed following the hypersonic ballistic missile launched at Ben Gurion Airport in an unprecedented strategic development.

The Palestine 2 missile (with a range of 2,150 kilometers that can maneuver, mislead, and bypass air defense systems) has once again proved that the Yemeni Armed Forces enjoy advanced military technology in missile manufacturing and misleading Israeli and American radars.

The hypersonic ballistic missile, with its large, explosive warhead, carried a resounding message to the Zionist occupiers that they are no longer safe under the skies of occupied Palestine.

To Netanyahu and his extreme right, Yemen’s message is that the war of starvation, displacement, and genocide in Palestine will not go unpunished.

As for America, Yemen’s message is that your unlimited and unconditional support for “Israel” has a regional price, and that your maritime and air interests are threatened.

Obviously, just as Yemen imposed a naval blockade in the Red Sea, it can also impose an air blockade as part of the comprehensive deterrence equation pursued by the Sanaa government!

By targeting a vital facility that serves as the temporary occupation entity’s gateway to the world, Yemen has dealt a severe blow to Washington and a clear failure of both American and Israeli air defense systems.

There is no room for the illusions of “absolute victory” boasted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and behind him, U.S. President Donald Trump, after they announced the elimination of 90% of Yemen’s missiles, claiming they were close to subjugating it.

Likewise, Yemen’s message to the peoples of the region is that the Axis of Resistance has not and will not be defeated, as the American media empire claims. The Axis of Resistance possesses advanced deterrence capabilities, enabling it to shift the balance of power in its favor, and the Yemeni front continues to support the Palestinian people.

The message to the West, which supports Israel, is that your citizens throughout West Asia are at risk at any moment, and you will pay and incur further economic losses due to the Yemeni blockade.

Meanwhile, head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, stressed that Sanaa would not back down from its support for Gaza “no matter the cost.”

Al-Mashat asserted that the response to the Israeli aggression on Sanaa Airport would be “earth-shattering, painful, and beyond what the Israeli enemy could bear.”

Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council further called on all Zionist settlers from now on to take shelter or leave for their original homelands immediately, “because your failed government will no longer be able to protect you.”

Indeed, the repercussions of Yemen’s decision to suspend Israeli air traffic were clear; Flightradar24, which specializes in aviation, revealed severe disruption to air traffic to and from the entity, including delayed arrivals and departures.

More than 20 American, European, and Asian airlines had announced the temporary suspension of their flights. Israel’s Hayom expressed disappointment with the U.S. THAAD and Arrow defense systems, which failed to intercept the Yemeni missile.

Maariv reported that “the number of flights in the coming hours will be questioned after the announcement of the suspension of leading airlines,” considering that “the widespread cancellation of flights will later require a great deal of time and effort to restore the airlines.”

Yedioth Ahronoth also wrote that targeting Ben Gurion Airport will cause multiple strategic damages and deepen the air transport crisis in the so-called Israel.