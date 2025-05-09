Divisions emerge between Israel and US over Gaza and Yemen

TEHRAN - Prior to President Trump's trip to the Middle East in mid-May, his administration has stepped up diplomatic efforts to mediate a ceasefire in Gaza as Israel is continuing its relentless military operations there.

Trump is expected to announce a ceasefire agreement for Gaza soon, possibly as early as the weekend of May, according to diplomatic sources in the United States and Israel.

According to reports, the U.S. proposal calls for a 21-day ceasefire as well as a plan for the restoration of Gaza under American supervision and the resumption of humanitarian assistance.

Under the plan, the Israeli army is already building logistical centers in Gaza to help with infrastructure reconstruction and aid administration, with the United States playing a key role in both.

But the agreement seems to deviate greatly from Israel's illegal demands. The U.S. may provide Hamas with assurances, such as future involvement in civil governance and security functions within Gaza, as the organization's refusal to disarm is still a major point of contention.

Many Israeli officials are concerned that Trump may portray the agreement as a fait accompli, which would force Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make a difficult political choice.

The Tel Aviv regime is worried that the agreement might weaken Israel's security and validate Hamas's power.

According to reports, if an agreement is not reached by May 15, the Israeli Security Cabinet has approved plans for a full-scale ground operation to occupy and flatten Gaza, displacing almost two million Palestinians and possibly causing a more humanitarian crisis.

The sharp discrepancy between Israel's military preparations and the U.S. diplomatic effort highlights the growing divide.

In his strategy, Trump favors a diplomatic breakthrough, which has angered Israeli officials.

US-Yemen ceasefire deal: A separate flashpoint

The Trump administration's separate ceasefire agreement with Yemen's Ansarallah, which was announced in early May 2025, is adding to the tensions surrounding Gaza.

Following an Omani-mediated truce to prevent attacks on American vessels in the Red Sea, the United States agreed to stop airstrikes after a seven-week bombing campaign against military and infrastructure targets in Yemen.

Importantly, Israel is specifically left out of the ceasefire. Despite the U.S.-Yemen truce, the Ansarallah movement, which has been attacking Israel with missiles and drones since late 2023 in support of Palestinians in Gaza, has stated that it will not stop attacking Israeli targets.

This includes drone attacks and a missile strike close to Ben Gurion Airport on May 4.

The U.S.-Yemen ceasefire agreement was reportedly not communicated to Israel beforehand, which prompted harsh criticism from Israeli officials.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has rejected reliance on U.S. protection by vowing that Israel will "defend ourselves alone" against Yemeni aggression.

Israeli War Minister Yoav Katz emphasized Israel's willingness to take unilateral action by threatening to deliver "heavy blows" to Yemen if the attacks continue.

The U.S. agreement with Yemen is seen by Israel as a risky diplomatic ploy. According to Israeli officials, the ceasefire undermines regional security and Israel's deterrence strategy by implicitly accepting Yemen's ongoing animosity toward Israel.

Tensions have increased because the United States put its strategic interests—protecting American shipping lanes and defusing the Yemeni conflict—above Israel's security concerns.

As Trump prepares for his high-stakes Middle East visit, these agreements aim to project U.S. leadership and stabilize the region but risk alienating Israel and complicating longstanding alliances.

The coming weeks will test the resilience of U.S.-Israel relations and the broader prospects for peace and stability in the Middle East, as Washington and Tel Aviv navigate competing visions for the future of Gaza, Yemen, and regional security.