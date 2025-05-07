Trump's Middle East envoy to brief UN Security Council on Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will informally brief members of the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday on Gaza and other regional issues, a U.S. administration official said.

The briefing, to which a diplomatic source said all 15 members of the Security Council have been invited, would take place at the U.S. mission to the United Nations, the administration official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Axios, which first reported the news, said Witkoff is expected to brief on U.S. policy regarding the war in Gaza and nuclear talks with Iran. It said he was expected to focus primarily on Gaza and on a new aid mechanism proposed by Israel and the U.S.

Israel has so far given few details about the new mechanism. European leaders and aid groups have criticised Israel's plans to take over distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza and use private companies to get food to families after two months in which the military has prevented supplies entering the Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday an expanded offensive against Gaza would be "intensive," after his security cabinet approved plans that may include seizing the Gaza Strip and controlling aid.

(Source: Reuters)