Tehran delegation honors Nasrallah and Safieddine in Beirut

TEHRAN – Senior Iranian officials joined tens of thousands of mourners at the funeral ceremonies for Hezbollah leaders Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, held in Beirut and southern Lebanon.

The main ceremony occurred at Beirut’s Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium, Lebanon’s largest sports arena, drawing a significant turnout despite Israeli-induced obstacles.

Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s secretary-general for 32 years, and his deputy Safieddine were assassinated in the Israeli regime’s airstrikes in late 2023 and early 2024, respectively.

A high-level Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, attended the funeral processions.

The delegation included Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, as well as a few members of the Iranian parliament.

Furthermore, a four-member delegation, representing the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, was present at the ceremonies. The delegation included Mohammad Hassan Akhtari, Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini, Mohsen Qomi, and Sayyid Reza Taqavi.

High-ranking commanders from the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), including Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, IRGC Deputy Commander-in-Chief, and Brigadier General Eraj Masjedi, Deputy Coordinator of the IRGC Quds Force, were also present.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, though not physically present, praised the “great Lebanese nation” in a statement, urging it to “take pride in its brave sons—these noble leaders who upheld their covenant, defended our ummah’s honor, and embraced martyrdom.”

Several more Iranian officials took to social media to pay their respects to the fallen leaders and hailed them for their long and dignified fight against Israeli occupation.

Ghalibaf: ‘Hezbollah stands taller and more resilient’

Addressing reporters at Beirut International Airport, Speaker Ghalibaf reflected on Lebanon’s transformation since his visit four months earlier, when Israeli airstrikes had plunged the country into chaos.

“During my last visit, Beirut was engulfed in smoke and fire as Zionist missiles rained down from the sky. Yet despite it all, Hezbollah stands taller and more resilient,” he declared.

Ghalibaf highlighted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s failed threats to “occupy Lebanon and destroy Gaza,” adding, “Today, Gazans return to their homes—though reduced to rubble—and the Zionist regime has been expelled from southern Lebanon.

“Stability now reigns, and Iran will support any consensus forged by Lebanon’s government, parliament, Resistance, and people,” the top parliamentarian concluded.

Araghchi: ‘Final victory awaits Lebanon’

Foreign Minister Araghchi, speaking to the press, said the massive funeral is a defiant message to the Israeli regime.

“This procession proves resistance is alive, Hezbollah is alive, and its ideals endure,” he asserted, honoring Nasrallah and Safieddine as “champions who liberated lands and shattered occupation.”

Araghchi vowed Iran would remain “a drop in the ocean of Lebanon’s resistance,” adding, “Just as we’ve triumphed before, final victory awaits.”

Additionally, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei highlighted the massive turnout at the funeral in an interview, calling it a testament to Lebanon’s “unbreakable spirit.”

Recalling his visit five months prior amid Israeli bombardment, he noted, “Back then, Lebanon suffered under Zionist fire. Today, its streets pulse with Hezbollah flags and resolve.”

Also in a post on X, Baqaei eulogized the martyrs as “immortal symbols of dignity,” writing, “Their sacrifice for Palestine’s freedom and Lebanon’s sovereignty will inspire all who seek justice.”

Additionally, IRGC’s Deputy Commander-in-Chief, General Fadavi, on the sidelines of the ceremony, noted the extensive international attendance, stating, "Guests from over 80 countries have come to Lebanon to honor the martyrs."

He also emphasized the importance of honoring the martyrs, remarking that it is "a divine duty for us to honor righteous humans like Martyr Nasrallah and Martyr Safieddine."

Furthermore, General Fadavi highlighted the significance of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's long-term leadership, mentioning that Nasrallah had led the Resistance Front for over 30 years.

Iran’s steadfast presence at the funeral ceremonies reaffirms its role in the Axis of Resistance as well as the ties between Tehran and Beirut.

As Lebanon grapples with political fractures and economic woes, Tehran’s support ensures Hezbollah remains both a military shield and a political force against Israeli aggressions.

The massive turnout of Iranians, despite travel challenges, also underscores the depth of domestic support for Nasrallah and Hezbollah’s cause. Foreign Minister Araghchi noted the delegation’s presence as evidence of Iran’s unwavering backing for “the two pillars of Hezbollah’s resistance.”