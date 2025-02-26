Hezbollah chief hosts Iran parliament speaker, FM in show of Resistance solidarity

TEHRAN – Iran’s parliamentary and diplomatic leadership concluded a landmark visit to Beirut last week, reinforcing Tehran’s unshakable alliance with Hezbollah and vowing to sustain the Resistance Front against Israeli occupation and Western interference.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s high-stakes meeting with Hezbollah Chief Sheikh Naim Qassem held against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions, underscored Iran’s commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty and its strategic partnership with the Resistance.

This followed their participation in the delayed funeral of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his deputy, Sayyed Hashim Safieddine, who were assassinated in the Israeli regime’s airstrikes in late 2024.

Over one million mourners flooded Beirut’s streets on February 23, 2025—a turnout Qalibaf hailed as “massive and historic, proving that Resistance is an indestructible ideology.”

The Iranian delegation also met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, urging national unity between Lebanon’s government, parliament, and Resistance factions. “Hezbollah’s strength is Lebanon’s strength,” Qalibaf asserted, echoing Tehran’s longstanding view.

Foreign Minister Araghchi added that Iran would “spare no effort” to support Lebanon’s stability, linking its recovery to the broader struggle against “foreign occupation and economic coercion.”

Speaking to Iran’s Parliament, Qalibaf described Hezbollah as “Lebanon’s national strength” and a “guarantor of its security,” condemning Israel’s “state terrorism” and asserting that “no assassination can erase the will of a people fighting tyranny."