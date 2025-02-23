Lebanon keen to build best relations with Iran: Lebanese president

TEHRAN – Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has expressed his country’s commitment to fostering the best possible relations with Tehran, highlighting the importance of regional cooperation and stability.

During a meeting in Beirut on Sunday with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Aoun reiterated Lebanon’s desire to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties with Iran.

“Lebanon is keen to build the best relations with Tehran,” President Aoun stated, underlining Beirut’s stance on maintaining constructive engagements with regional partners.

Addressing the broader West Asian landscape, Aoun referenced the recent Riyadh summit, which reaffirmed support for a two-state solution to resolve the Palestinian issue. “We stand by this approach,” he emphasized, adding that Lebanon, having endured decades of war, is eager to move toward a future of peace and stability.

“Our nation has lost many commanders and leaders over the years,” Aoun remarked. “During the recent war with Israel, brave martyrs sacrificed their lives to defend Lebanon’s sovereignty and stability.”

For his part, Qalibaf reaffirmed Iran’s support for Lebanon’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, emphasizing Tehran’s readiness to assist in the country's reconstruction alongside Arab and Islamic nations.

“Iran recognizes the importance of Lebanon’s independence and stability, and we are prepared to contribute to rebuilding efforts in cooperation with other regional players,” the Iranian parliament speaker stated.

Qalibaf also extended Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s official invitation for Aoun to visit Tehran, conveying warm greetings from the Iranian leadership.

The Iranian delegation was in Beirut to attend the massive funeral procession for Hezbollah leaders, underscoring the deep political and strategic ties between Lebanon and Iran.

Nasrallah was assassinated in Israel’s bombardment of southern Beirut on September 27, 2024. Using 85 tons of explosives, Israeli jets leveled six residential buildings in Dahiyeh, following a week-long bombing campaign that hit many areas from southern Lebanon to Beirut.

Safieddine was assassinated in an Israeli attack on October 3, 2024.

Hezbollah postponed funeral ceremonies for both leaders due to fears of Israeli attacks on the ceremony.