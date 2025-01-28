Lebanon President pledges continued strengthening of ties with Iran

TEHRAN – Lebanese President Joseph Aoun hosted the Ambassador of Iran to Beirut, Mojtaba Amani, and his accompanying delegation on Monday, during which the two officials reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the relationship between Lebanon and Iran.

In his remarks, Ambassador Amani congratulated President Aoun on his recent election and also marked a significant moment in Lebanon's history—the commencement of the Israeli military's withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

Amani described the election of President Aoun as a result of a broad national agreement, a development that he hailed as both a proud achievement and a source of reassurance for Lebanon's stability.

In a clear message of solidarity, the Iranian Ambassador emphasized that the relationship between Lebanon and Iran, built on strong foundations of mutual respect, will continue to grow. Amani expressed Iran's readiness to support Lebanon in a range of crucial sectors, including economic development, social welfare, healthcare, and post-conflict reconstruction efforts.

For his part, President Aoun expressed his appreciation for Iran's ongoing support and reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to further strengthening the bonds of cooperation between the two countries. The Lebanese president assured that efforts to develop bilateral relations would continue, ensuring that Lebanon and Iran work hand in hand for mutual prosperity and regional stability.