MADRID- The Lebanese Parliament has elected the Commander-in-Chief of the Army, Joseph Aoun, as the country’s new president, bringing an end to a presidential vacancy that had lasted for more than two years. The election, held in the midst of a severe economic crisis and deep internal political tensions, is considered a crucial step towards stabilizing Lebanon.

Aoun's appointment has been backed by several certain countries, including Saudi Arabia, France, and the United States, all of which have maintained close ties with him during his tenure as Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Under the Lebanese law, a presidential candidate must secure a two-thirds majority in the first round of voting, which amounts to 86 votes out of the 128 members of Parliament. If this threshold is not met, the second round is decided by an absolute majority, requiring 65 votes. In this case, Aoun garnered 99 votes in the second round, enabling his proclamation as president.

The electoral process that led to electing Joseph Aoun as Lebanon's new president was shaped by the country’s complex internal political dynamics. In the first round, the Hezbollah and Amal blocs chose to abstain from voting for Aoun, casting blank ballots, a move that reflected the divisions within the Lebanese Parliament.

However, in the second round, after intense negotiations and an agreement on key issues such as government reconstruction, control of the Ministry of Finance, defense strategy, and military leadership, both political groups shifted their stance and decided to back Aoun. This shift secured the 99 votes necessary for his election, ensuring his ascent to the presidency.

The Iranian embassy in Beirut was one of the first to congratulate Aoun, highlighting the "total consensus" achieved during the electoral process and expressing its willingness to closely collaborate with Lebanon under his presidency. "We congratulate our brothers in Lebanon on the election of General Joseph Aoun as president, in an environment of total consensus," stated the official message. The embassy also emphasized Iran's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and collaborating in various areas to ensure mutual interests and promote stability and well-being both in Lebanon and the region.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also sent his congratulations to Aoun, expressing confidence that this election, which resulted from the consensus of the majority of Lebanese parties, would strengthen the country's political stability and foster sustained economic growth. Pezeshkian highlighted that "strengthening unity and stability in Lebanon will contribute to preventing the aggressive ambitions of the Zionist entity toward Lebanese territories," reiterating Iran's readiness to expand bilateral cooperation between the two countries during the new president's term.

General Joseph Aoun was born in 1964 in the town of Aley, in northern Lebanon. From a young age, he was drawn to a military career, pursuing specialized studies both in Lebanon and abroad at prestigious institutions in the United States and France. He joined the Lebanese Army in 1983, and over the years, thanks to his remarkable skills and leadership, he quickly rose through the ranks. In 2017, he was appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Despite the close relationship between the Lebanese Army and the United States, Aoun has managed to maintain a professional and impartial stance regarding the country's internal affairs. Throughout his career, he has resisted both internal and external pressures to mobilize the army against the resistance movement. At all times, he has adopted a balanced approach towards Hezbollah, refraining from aligning himself against the group. This prudent stance has been key to his leadership.

In the context of the recent conflict with Israel, Aoun was firm in his rejection of any action that could weaken the Lebanese resistance movement. He emphasized the need for close coordination with Hezbollah, stating that this alliance is essential for protecting Lebanon's sovereignty against external threats.

During his tenure as Commander-in-Chief of the Army, General Aoun led a series of key operations to safeguard the country's security, particularly in the border regions. One of the most significant actions was the "Fajr al-Jurud" operation in August 2017, when, in collaboration with Hezbollah forces and the Syrian army, the Lebanese Army succeeded in expelling Islamic State (IS) fighters from the border areas with Syria. This operation is regarded as one of the Lebanese Armed Forces' greatest achievements under his leadership, further solidifying Aoun's image as a leader committed to the defense of national sovereignty.

However, despite his success in combating extremist threats, several analysts agree that Aoun is likely to continue adopting a moderate stance in his governance, both in relation to the internal factions and external actors. His balanced approach, which has characterized his military career, could persist throughout his presidential term.

Nevertheless, some of his previous actions have raised concerns among certain sectors of the country. In particular, his response to the Ain el-Tiné case, where he expressed his protest against the divisive actions of Judge Tarek Bitar in the investigation into the Beirut port explosion, and the incident in the Christian neighborhood of al-Kh?là, where an attack on a vehicle allegedly linked to Hezbollah sparked tensions, have raised concerns among supporters of the resistance. These episodes reflect the complexities and challenges Aoun will need to manage as president in a deeply divided country.

During the 2019 protests, which were partly driven by forces under the direction of the U.S. embassy in Beirut with the goal of overthrowing the government of Saad Hariri and President Michel Aoun, Joseph Aoun emerged as one of the figures supported by the demonstrators. This popular backing added to his image as a military leader committed to national stability. However, his figure has also been subject to criticism and accusations. One of the main grievances has been the lack of seriousness from the Lebanese Army in addressing the Israeli incursions into southern Lebanon during the 60-day ceasefire, which has increased doubts about his stance on key national security and defense issues.

As a result, many analysts believe that, while Aoun has been a crucial figure in Lebanon’s defense, his presidency should not be seen as a "blank check." Some of his past decisions, particularly his stance towards Hezbollah and his moderation on certain foreign policy issues, could create tensions with groups inside the country, especially those closer to the resistance movement.

Several international political experts, particularly from Iran, believe that Aoun's election is more linked to external pressures, especially from the United States and Saudi Arabia, than to a reflection of Lebanon's internal political will. According to these analysts, Aoun's presidency could pose a challenge for Hezbollah, particularly in the context of international demands, such as those from the United States, to implement United Nations Resolution 1701. This resolution includes the controversial provision on Hezbollah’s disarmament, a highly sensitive issue for the group, which could test the relations between the new president and one of the most powerful actors in Lebanese politics, adding an additional layer of complexity to his mandate.