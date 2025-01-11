Resistance remains indispensable in Lebanon, says Iranian envoy

TEHRAN – Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, has dismissed claims that the election of Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s president signifies a defeat for the Resistance.

Speaking on the Jahan-e Emrooz program, Amani characterized such assertions as misguided illusions, asserting that the Resistance remains a central force in Lebanese politics. He underscored that, while Joseph Aoun was not the Resistance's preferred candidate, the process demonstrated the Resistance’s influence, as no president could be elected without its agreement.

“Some are attempting to frame the agreement reached as a loss for Hezbollah, but this interpretation is inaccurate,” Amani said.

The ambassador elaborated that the Resistance played a decisive role in shaping the presidential outcome, highlighting that electing a president without its consent would have been impossible.

“The Resistance is an integral part of Lebanon’s political fabric. Recent developments in Syria further confirm that removing the Resistance from Lebanon is unfeasible. The U.S., Saudi Arabia, and France cannot move forward in Lebanon without coming to terms with the Resistance,” he stated.

Amani also explained that the Resistance and its supporters engaged in dialogue with Joseph Aoun during the election process, ultimately reaching a mutually beneficial agreement.

“Joseph Aoun became Lebanon’s president only after an agreement was reached with representatives of the Resistance,” Amani emphasized. “This sends a strong message to the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and France that unilateral actions will not succeed, and consensus is essential.”

Amani also highlighted the broader alliance of Resistance groups, including Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, and Christian factions, which regard the Resistance as vital for Lebanon’s stability and survival. He pointed to the impact of regional developments, particularly in Syria, as evidence of the Resistance’s enduring importance. “Our assessment is that the Resistance cannot be sidelined or eliminated in Lebanon,” he declared.

Addressing Joseph Aoun’s political orientation, Amani stressed that the new president is not anti-Iranian.

He commended Hezbollah and the Resistance for their strategic approach to the election, which involved careful calculations and negotiations. “After the initial round of parliamentary voting, Resistance supporters engaged in constructive talks with Joseph Aoun, reaching an understanding that their concerns would be accounted for in his presidency,” Amani noted.

The Iranian ambassador recently met with President Joseph Aoun to discuss the next steps in Lebanon’s governance.

Aoun secured 99 out of 128 votes in Lebanon's deeply divided parliament, with support from across the political spectrum, including Hezbollah legislators and their rivals. Following his election as president on Thursday, Aoun, who had served as the 14th commander of the Lebanese armed forces since 2017, formally stepped down from his military role.