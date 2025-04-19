Regional disarmament agenda serves Israeli, U.S. interests: Iranian envoy

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, has denounced the push to disarm Hezbollah as a “clear conspiracy against nations,” warning that undermining deterrent power would jeopardize sovereignty and national independence.

In a statement posted to his account on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Amani said, “The disarmament project is a blatant conspiracy against nations. While the U.S. equips the Zionist regime with advanced weapons and missiles, it simultaneously pressures other countries to weaken or dismantle their own military capabilities under various pretexts.”

Amani emphasized Iran’s awareness of the broader implications of such efforts. “The Islamic Republic of Iran is fully aware of the threat this conspiracy poses to regional security. We urge other nations not to fall into the trap set by their enemies.”

He concluded by stressing the vital importance of military deterrence: “Preserving deterrence is the first line of defense for any nation’s sovereignty and independence. This line must not be compromised.”