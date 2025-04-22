Art that glorifies genocide and is sponsored by Washington is decadent

BEIRUT — The U.S. spy den (embassy) in Beirut concluded the so-called “Thread of Hope” exhibit featuring 68 works of art by Lebanese artists over the course of a year.

In the presence of Lebanese Minister of Culture Ghassan Salameh, U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson said: “Throughout the conflict [between the resistance peoples and the US-backed Israeli occupation entity], your works did something extraordinary. They inspired us, provided us with healing and escape. They reminded us of our shared dreams for a better and brighter future.”

Shamelessly, Johnson used the term “period of conflict” to obscure the reality of the U.S.-led Israeli war of extermination waged since October 7, 2023, in which thousands of innocent people have been slaughtered.

The treasonous Lebanese artists expressed their gratitude to the ambassador for the “generous” hospitality, glorifying the imperialists, displaying their work in the courts of the colonizers, ignoring a tragic reality created by the American criminal machine!

Their contributions were described by Johnson as “healing”!

All the art sponsored by the American embassy is nauseating as it covers up colonial hegemonic policies; a vulgar art begging for Johnson’s praise and appreciation!

The exhibit is indeed nothing but a waste of authentic art, and replacing it with decadent art that does not reflect the true identity of Lebanon, which has been resisting American imperialism since the 1980s.

Meanwhile, MP Hassan Fadlallah, a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc, said, “When the enemy fails on the ground, it resorts to political pressure led by the United States of America.”

During a memorial service for the martyrs of the resistance in Tyre, Sayyed Fadlallah pointed out that there are “Lebanese voices working for this pressure, responding to the persistent Israeli attacks by raising their voices of incitement against the resistance.”

MP Sayyed Hassan Fadlallah recalled the four priorities that the Lebanese government must address before discussing a defense strategy, which are: halting Zionist attacks on Lebanon; expelling the occupation regime from the entire south; liberating all prisoners of war held by the enemy; and rebuilding what the Israeli enemy has destroyed.

Besides, Hezbollah offered its condolences on the passing of the Pope of the Catholic Church, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Pope Francis.

Hezbollah considered the Pope’s “explicit positions calling for an end to the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip until the last moments of his life, his condemnation of the massacres being perpetrated against our people in Palestine, his demand for humanitarian aid, his official recognition of the State of Palestine, his support for the Palestinian cause, and his constant support for Lebanon at all stages and his condemnation of the Israeli aggression against it, embody the sincerity of his call and his commitment to human values that reject injustice everywhere.”

Hezbollah called on the Lebanese, of all sects and backgrounds, to recall the words of Pope Francis, “who described Lebanon as a message of great meaning, expressing a model of coexistence and national unity, and to draw from his spirit the wisdom and strength to confront challenges and counter attempts to sow discord and division.”