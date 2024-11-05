NAM condemns Israeli aggression against Iran as sovereignty violation

TEHRAN – The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) issued a statement condemning the actions of the Zionist regime, characterizing its aggressive assault on the Islamic Republic of Iran as a grave infringement on Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a strong denunciation released on Monday night, the Movement highlighted that Israel's intentional aggression resulted in the tragic loss of four Iranian soldiers and a civilian.

The 121 member nations of the Non-Aligned Movement expressed their disapproval, emphasizing that the violation of Iraq's sovereignty, through the illegal use of its airspace by Israel to launch this aggression against Iran, is equally condemned.

In their statement, the Non-Aligned Movement conveyed profound solidarity with the Iranian people and government, extending condolences to the families of the victims.

They reiterated that Israel's actions constitute a breach of fundamental international law principles and contravene the United Nations Charter, particularly Article 2, Paragraph 4, which explicitly forbids the use of force against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of any nation.

The Non-Aligned Movement also reiterated its profound concern regarding the absence of accountability for the violations perpetrated by the Israeli regime against the populations of Palestine, Lebanon, and other countries in the region.

The statement also emphasized that the Israeli regime must accept its commitments, comply with international standards, and be held responsible for its blatant disregard for the United Nations Security Council, the International Court of Justice, and other international legal obligations.

In the early morning of October 26, 2024, the Israeli regime executed a series of military airstrikes targeting various locations in Khuzestan, Ilam, and around Tehran. While Iran's air defense systems successfully intercepted a majority of the missiles, four Iranian military officers—Hamza Jahandideh, Mohammad Mehdi Shahrokhi, Sajjad Mansouri, and Mehdi Naqvi—lost their lives in the line of duty, demonstrating their commitment to national defense.

The Non-Aligned Movement is an assembly of 121 developing nations that do not officially align with or oppose any significant power bloc. Established in 1961, NAM arose as a reaction to the Cold War, addressing the necessity for developing countries to affirm their autonomy and sovereignty.

