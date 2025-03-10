Hezbollah leader demands restart of Iran flights, warns against US-Israeli 'military gambles'

TEHRAN – Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem has renewed calls to reinstate suspended flights between Iran and Lebanon, describing the move as vital for strengthening bilateral ties.

In an interview with Lebanon’s Al-Manar TV on Sunday, Qassem stated, “We are determined to resume flights with Iran, our steadfast ally, and are working with the Lebanese government to resolve this issue.”

The suspension, imposed in February, came after the Israeli military claimed that flights were being used to transport supplies to Hezbollah, with reports indicating that the U.S. pressured Lebanon to extend the ban.

Analysts contend that the suspension was designed to isolate Hezbollah and limit Iranian involvement in the funeral ceremonies of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his deputy, Sayyed Hashim Safieddine.

Newly appointed Lebanese authorities later attributed the cancellations to “European sanctions,” though they provided no clarity on how such sanctions—targeting Iran—legally apply to Lebanon.

Elsewhere in his interview, Qassem emphasized the symbolic significance of Iranian solidarity during the funeral of martyrs Nasrallah and Safi al-Din, where tens of thousands defied borders.

“Even as roads were blocked, Iranians poured in to honor our martyrs,” he said, referencing reports of Iranian delegations and citizens crossing land routes to Beirut.

Furthermore, the Lebanese leader issued a sharp warning to the U.S. and Israel, declaring, “Any military adventurism against Iran will unleash catastrophic consequences across the region.

Senior Iranian officials, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, led delegations to the ceremonies, reinforcing Tehran’s “unbreakable bonds” with Lebanese Resistance.

Following their participation in the delayed funeral of the martyrs Nasrallah and Safi al-Din, they held a meeting with Sheikh Qassem.