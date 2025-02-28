Leader’s envoy visits families of Hezbollah martyrs in Beirut

TEHRAN – Hojjatoleslam wal-Muslimeen Mohammad Hassan Akhtari, representing the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, visited the homes of families of Hezbollah martyrs in Beirut on Thursday night.

The visit aimed to convey the Leader's greetings, congratulations, and condolences to the families of the martyrs.

Among the martyrs honored were Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Sayyed Hashem Safi al-Din, Ali Karaki, Fouad Shukr, Ibrahim Aqil, Hussein Hazimeh, Soheil Hussein Hosseini, and Mohammad Afif. In heartfelt conversations, the families expressed their deep gratitude to Ayatollah Khamenei and reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to continue the honorable path of their loved ones. They emphasized their dedication to following the journey of Hezbollah's martyred commanders until achieving their ultimate goal and the destruction of the Zionist regime.

The visit concluded with the presentation of a copy of the Holy Quran and commemorative gifts from the Leader to the families of the martyrs.

A four-member delegation, including Hojjatoleslam wal-Muslimeen Akhtari, Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini, Mohsen Qomi, and Sayyed Reza Taghavi, representing the Leader, arrived in Beirut on Sunday morning, to attend the funeral ceremonies of Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Martyr Sayyed Hashem Safi al-Din.

Their activities during this trip included reading Ayatollah Khamenei’s message at the ceremonies, attending memorial and commemoration events for the martyrs, meeting with scholars and Resistance figures in Lebanon, visiting war refugee camps and observing charity groups' activities, and visiting the families of the martyrs.

