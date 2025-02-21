Memorial ceremonies for martyrs Nasrallah, Safieddine to take place on Sunday across Iran

TEHRAN – Nationwide memorial ceremonies will be held on Sunday night, February 23, across Iran to honor the martyrs of the Resistance, Seyed Hassan Nasrallah and Seyed Hashem Safieddine.

The event will take place at Tehran’s mausoleum of Imam Khomeini and across the country, coinciding with the memorial of the two martyrs in Beirut, Lebanon.

The Islamic Development Coordination Council announced that the ceremony will be held after the Maghrib and Isha prayers in various religious sites, including mosques and shrines. The event is being organized in conjunction with the memorial of the Hezbollah leaders, who were killed while defending the Resistance.

The statement read, "The history of Islamic Resistance is filled with acts of courage, sacrifice, and devotion. Martyr Seyed Hassan Nasrallah embodied not only military leadership but also piety, wisdom, and perseverance. His character, formed under the guidance of the Islamic Revolution’s leaders, made him an enduring figure in the global struggle against injustice and oppression."

“Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, along with his comrade Seyed Hashem Safieddine, dedicated their lives to the Resistance against global imperialism and the Zionist regime. They became symbols of hope for the oppressed, standing firm in their commitment to liberating Jerusalem and dismantling Israel.”

The Islamic Development Coordination Council emphasized that, while these martyrs have passed, their legacy endures. The council has called on all people to join the nationwide memorial ceremonies under the slogan “We are true to our promise,” reaffirming the Resistance’s resolve to defeat the Zionist regime.

Nasrallah was assassinated in Israel’s bombardment of southern Beirut on September 27, 2024. Using 85 tons of explosives, Israeli jets leveled six residential buildings in Dahiyeh, following a week-long bombing campaign that hit many areas from southern Lebanon to Beirut.

Safieddine was assassinated in an Israeli attack in October 2024.

Hezbollah postponed funeral ceremonies for both leaders due to fears of Israeli attacks on the ceremony.