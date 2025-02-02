Funeral ceremony will be held for Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Feb. 23

TEHRAN – A funeral ceremony will be held on February 23 for Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Hezbollah secretary-general who was martyred in an Israeli massive airstrike on southern Beirut on September 27, 2024.

The date of the funeral was announced by new Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem during a speech on Sunday night.

Simultaneously the people will say goodbye to Hashem Safieddine, the Hezbollah deputy secretary general, who was also martyred in the Israeli targeted bombardment.

The Hezbollah chief said the funeral for the two resistance leaders will be held under the slogan “We Are Committed to Our Promise”.

Sheikh Naim Qassem went on to say that Safieddine had been chosen as the Hezbollah secretary general after the assassination of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

He also requested the Hezbollah loyalists to avoid firing shots neither before the funeral nor after the ceremony because it is not a “proper act”.