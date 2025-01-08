Iranian police thwart armed attack on Zahedan station

TEHRAN – Iranian police in southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province announced Tuesday that they had thwarted an attempted attack on a police station in Zahedan.

According to the province’s police information center, “The armed assault on the Chashmeh Ziarat police station was met with failure thanks to the alertness of the officers.”

The statement further elaborated that the attempt occurred Monday night, adding that the officers' swift and effective response ensured that there were no casualties or property damage.

“With their vigilance and superior firepower, the officers managed to repel the attackers, who chose to flee rather than face capture,” the police center reported.

The attackers are now being pursued, the notice added. “These individuals are under pursuit and, with the cooperation of the local community, they will soon be identified, apprehended, and handed over to justice.”

Sistan and Baluchestan Province has long been a target of foreign-backed terrorist outfits seeking to destabilize Iran.

Iranian forces have repeatedly thwarted such plots, showcasing the nation's resolve to combat terrorism and maintain its sovereignty and security.

The latest incident comes amidst a stepped-up anti-terrorism campaign by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

The IRGC carried out a large-scale drill codenamed "Martyrs of Security" over several months, commencing in late October 2024.

These operations, which also involved the Ministry of Intelligence and police forces, resulted in the elimination of at least three terror teams.

Authorities stated that one of those arrested is linked to the so-called Jaish al-Adl, the terrorist group that claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a police convoy in Taftan County in October 2024.

