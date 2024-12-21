IRGC intelligence neutralizes takfiri terrorist cell in western Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence forces announced Saturday the dismantling of a Salafist terrorist cell in Kermanshah province, western Iran.

The group was apprehended in Sarpol-e Zahab County following a surveillance operation. The IRGC statement emphasized its continued monitoring of anti-Iran elements and its commitment to taking decisive action against them.

This latest operation comes amidst a stepped-up campaign against terrorism by the IRGC in recent months. The heightened activity includes a large-scale anti-terror drill codenamed “Martyrs of Security” launched in southeastern Iran in late October.

On October 31, the IRGC killed four and arrested four more suspected terrorists during the military exercise in Sistan and Balouchestan province.

The operations, also involving the intelligence ministry and police, later resulted in the elimination of at least three terror teams.

Authorities stated that one of those arrested is a key member of the so-called Jaish al-Adl, the terrorist group that claimed responsibility for a deadly October 26 attack on a police convoy in Taftan County.

