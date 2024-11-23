76 terrorists neutralized since start of ongoing IRGC drill in SE Iran

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has killed or detained at least 76 suspected terrorists during a major counter-terrorism military exercise in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The IRGC Ground Force announced on Saturday that 26 terrorists have been killed and 50 captured since the drill began on November 1, with an additional 12 surrendering to the authorities.

The "Martyrs of Security" exercise was launched following an October 26 attack that claimed the lives of 10 Iranian law enforcement officers in Taftan city. The so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Brigadier General Ahmad Shafaei, the drill’s spokesperson, indicated the exercise aims to enhance rapid response capabilities while clearing the region of terrorist presence. The exercise takes place in a province that has experienced repeated terrorist activities along its border with Pakistan.

The maneuver represents one of the largest counter-terrorism efforts in the province in recent years.

Founded in 2012, Jaish al-Adl has carried out multiple attacks in the region, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of Iranian civilians and security personnel.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently indicated that these terrorist attacks are connected to wider Israeli aggression against the country.