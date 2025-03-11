Iranian defense minister visits Belarus for cooperation talks

TEHRAN – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh arrived in Belarus on Tuesday, initiating high-level talks aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in defense and technology sectors.

General Nasirzadeh was received by senior Belarusian officials upon arrival in Minsk. His agenda includes discussions with military and civilian leadership focusing on defense collaboration, technology transfer, and broader strategic initiatives. Specific topics include joint military exercises, co-production of defense equipment, and collaboration in cybersecurity.

General Nasirzadeh's visit is expected to result in tangible outcomes and concrete agreements.

The visit comes after Iran and Belarus emphasized the importance of collaborating to counter U.S. unilateralism last year. During a high-ranking meeting in the Iranian capital Tehran, Chief Commander of the Iranian Army Abdolrahim Mousavi and visiting Commander of the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Andrey Lukyanovich voiced their willingness to expand bilateral cooperation, especially in the defense sector.