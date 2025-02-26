Araghchi urges stronger bilateral ties in meeting with new ambassador to Germany

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has underscored the significance of strengthening diplomatic relations between Iran and Germany, highlighting the historical ties and potential for expanded cooperation between the two nations.

His remarks came during a meeting with Majid Nili Ahmadabadi, Iran’s newly appointed ambassador to Germany on Tuesday, ahead of Nili’s departure for Berlin.

During the meeting, Nili outlined his key priorities and strategic plans for enhancing bilateral relations, emphasizing the importance of fostering economic, political, and cultural cooperation. He reiterated Iran’s commitment to maintaining constructive engagement with Germany and stressed the need to explore new avenues for collaboration in various sectors.

Foreign Minister Araghchi praised the long-standing diplomatic relations between Tehran and Berlin, describing them as a solid foundation for future cooperation. He emphasized that the deep-rooted historical ties and mutual interests between the two countries should serve as the basis for reinforcing relations at all levels. Araghchi also encouraged continued diplomatic efforts to overcome challenges and maximize the opportunities for collaboration in areas such as trade, investment, and scientific exchange.

Expressing confidence in Nili’s capabilities, Araghchi wished him success in his new role and urged him to work diligently to further advance diplomatic ties. He highlighted Germany’s influence within the European Union and the broader international community, underscoring the importance of maintaining open channels of communication between Tehran and Berlin.

Majid Nili Ahmadabadi brings extensive diplomatic experience to his new post. Prior to his appointment as ambassador to Germany, he served as Director General for Western Europe at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Ambassador to Norway, and Iran’s Permanent Chargé d’Affaires in the Czech Republic.