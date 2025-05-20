Sona Ahmadi appointed as Iran’s Consul General in Almaty

TEHRAN – Sona Ahmadi, currently serving as Advisor to the Foreign Minister of Iran on Women’s Affairs, has been officially named as the new Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Ahmadi departed for her post following a formal meeting with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, a customary engagement for senior diplomats ahead of taking on overseas assignments. Her appointment marks a notable addition to Iran’s diplomatic corps, particularly as she steps into a key post in Central Asia.

Her new role comes as part of a broader reshuffle within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei provided an update on the status of several diplomatic postings.

“As is customary, a number of ambassadorial terms and heads of mission appointments are currently under review. Some are in the final stages of confirmation or awaiting host country approval,” Baghaei said.

He specifically pointed to Ahmadi’s new assignment, highlighting her current role as an advisor within the ministry and noting her selection for the Almaty post as one of the confirmed changes.

The Foreign Ministry has emphasized that updates on finalized appointments and further developments will be announced in due course, as Iran continues its efforts to reinforce its diplomatic footprint across the region.