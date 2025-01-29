Majid Nili Ahmadabadi appointed as Iran’s new ambassador to Germany

TEHRAN – Iran has appointed Majid Nili Ahmadabadi as its new ambassador to Germany.

He is set to depart for Berlin in the coming days to assume his new role.

Nili Ahmadabadi brings extensive diplomatic experience to the position, having previously served as the Director-General for Western Europe at Iran’s Foreign Ministry. His past assignments include serving as Iran’s ambassador to Norway, Chargé d’Affaires in the Czech Republic, and head of the Foreign Ministry’s Western Europe Department.