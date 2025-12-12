What’s in Tehran art galleries

An exhibition of paintings by Minoo Mafi is underway at E1 Gallery. The exhibit named “The House That Turns Away” will run until December 26 at the gallery located at 1 Hamid Dead End, off Lesani Alley, Jebheh St., off Mahdieh St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

Painting

* Artibition Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Arman Yaqoubpour.

Entitled “In the Shade of the Sky”, the exhibit runs until December 26 at the gallery located at No. 2798, Vali-e Asr Ave, after Parkvay, next to Bank of Industry and Mine.

* Paintings by Mahvash Dolatabadi are on show at Haft Samar Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until December 19 at the gallery that can be found at No. 8, Fifth Alley, Kuh-e Nur St., Motahari Ave.

* Paintings by Shahrzad Aliyari and Mohammad Hassan NEmatian are on view in an exhibition at Adapa Gallery.

Entitled “On the Verge of Breaking”, the exhibition will run until December 24 at the gallery located at No. 5, Sumesara Alley, Sazesh St., Vali-e Asr Square.

* A collection of paintings by Elham Qorbani is currently on display in an exhibit at Binesh Gallery.

Named “Damavand”, the exhibition runs until December 20 at the gallery located at 22 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Paintings by Mohammad Hassan Nikbakht are on display in an exhibition at Doost Gallery.

Entitled “Stone Lanterns”, the exhibit will be running until January 13, 2026 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 4, 4th St. off Eshqyar St., Khorramshahr Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Azam Mohtashami is underway at Ebteda Gallery.

The exhibition titled “The House that Remembers” will run until December 17 at the gallery located at 35 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.

* An exhibition of paintings by Sara Saleh is currently underway at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until December 17 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* Paintings by Masoud Rastegar are on display in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit named “This Is Not a Crowd” will be running until December 22 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 5, Bahrami alley, Mashahir Street, Qaem Maqam Farahani Avenue.

* Paintings by Azin Nouban are currently on view in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit named “Between Then and Now” will continue until December 30 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

