Tehran condemns US tightening of restrictions on Iran’s UN Diplomatic Mission

TEHRAN – Iran has roundly condemned the intensification of restrictions, by the United States, against the Iranian Diplomatic Mission to the United Nations (UN) in New York, saying the U.S. government’s abuse of its host-country status disrupts the efficiency and credibility of the world body.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry also called for the UN secretary general’s more serious intervention to stop Iranians’ legitimate rights from being trampled underfoot.

The U.S. government, under President Donald Trump, has imposed new restrictions on Iranian diplomats stationed in or visiting New York.

Under these restrictions, Iranian diplomats are prohibited from shopping at wholesale stores and purchasing certain goods in the United States without obtaining special authorization from the U.S. Department of State.

The Office of Foreign Missions of the U.S. Department of State announced that diplomatic membership in wholesale stores, as well as the ability to purchase items such as watches, jewelry, handbags, wallets, perfume, tobacco, and automobiles, are considered “benefits” and therefore require U.S. government approval.

According to the notices published online, Iranian diplomats and their dependents must also obtain authorization from the U.S. Department of State before “joining or maintaining membership in any wholesale store in the United States, including Costco, Sam’s Club, or BJ’s Club, and purchasing items from these stores in any form.”

Elsewhere in the statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the imposition of wider restrictions on Iranian diplomats’ residences, bank accounts and daily shopping is part of the pressure and harassment aimed at disrupting the regular and legal duties of the diplomats.

“This decision adopted based on hollow arguments and unfounded claims not only is another clear sign of U.S. political decision-makers’ animosity and enmity toward the Iranian nation but also constitutes a blatant violation of the principles and objectives of the UN Charter and a violation of the Iranian government’s sovereign rights,” the statement read.

In September, Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to take “appropriate” action after the United States— the host country of the UN Headquarters—imposed “illegal” restrictions on the high-ranking Iranian delegation attending the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Iravani condemned the U.S. decision to confine the movements of President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and other delegation members to an area of less than half a mile around UN Headquarters, and to require prior requests with “appropriate justifications” for any travel outside the designated zone, saying the measures violated Washington’s treaty obligations as host country.

The United Nations has also said the U.S. must allow accredited Iranian diplomats to carry out their work freely, affirming the world body’s position that Washington, as host country, is obligated to permit the unrestricted movement of all UN-based diplomatic personnel.

UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq made the remarks at a press briefing recently when asked whether the world body had received a formal communication from the Islamic Republic regarding tightened restrictions on its Permanent Mission.

“Whenever countries have faced restrictions on their diplomatic personnel, they raise that with us, and then we remind the host country of its obligations under the Host Country Agreement to allow the free movement of diplomats accredited to the United Nations,” he said.

Haq reiterated the organization’s “consistent stance,” noting, “Our standpoint with all nations, not just Iran, is that we want to make sure that the host country allows their diplomats to go about their work freely, once they’ve been accredited here.”