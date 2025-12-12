Putin calls strategic pact with Iran a ‘turning point’ as implementation advances

TEHRAN – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have underscored a shared commitment to accelerating the implementation of the comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement signed between the two countries.

The two presidents held high-level talks on Friday in Turkmenistan’s capital, Ashgabat, marking the most consequential bilateral engagement on the sidelines of the International Conference on Peace and Trust.

Referring to the long-term strategic partnership treaty signed by Iran and Russia on January 17, Putin called it a “turning point” in bilateral relations and highlighted expanded trade, reporting 13 percent growth last year and an additional 8 percent in the first nine months of 2025. He said cooperation in power-plant construction, transport corridors, and energy transmission would continue, and that Moscow is now evaluating new mechanisms to supply gas and electricity to Iran. The Russian president reaffirmed that Russia’s consistent support for Iran at the United Nations “will continue,” and conveyed greetings to Iran’s Leader.

Pezeshkian, for his part, pressed for immediate movement from commitments to delivery. “We are determined to put into effect and operationalize the agreement we have signed,” he said, noting that Iran will complete all domestic preparations for major corridor projects by year’s end. He urged Russia to finalize its side of the work. The Iranian president cited agricultural cooperation as a successful model that could be expanded and emphasized the need for joint action through the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, BRICS, and other platforms to confront unilateralism.

Iran and Russia are both subject to illegal Western sanctions. They have over the past years strengthened their relations in various fields.

Russia has repeatedly defended Iran’s right to a peaceful nuclear energy program.

The bilateral meeting set the tone for a full day of Iranian diplomacy in Ashgabat, where Pezeshkian paired a forceful conference address with a series of targeted discussions with regional leaders.

Inequality is the root of conflict: Pezeshkian

Earlier in the day, President Pezeshkian delivered a comprehensive address to the International Conference on Peace and Trust, warning that sustainable peace is impossible while systemic inequality and double standards persist in global governance.

He thanked Turkmenistan for hosting the event, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of its neutrality, and endorsed the initiative to establish a UN-supported Group of Friends of Neutrality. Speaking on behalf of “the great and peace-loving people of Iran,” he reaffirmed Iran’s support for any measure that strengthens global and regional cooperation.

The president argued that contemporary wars are “not sudden accidents” but the consequence of entrenched economic and political injustices. Institutions that amplify the voices of powerful states while marginalizing weaker ones, he said, have transformed peace from a universal right into a “privilege” limited to certain geographies.

Pezeshkian devoted a significant portion of his speech to the exceptional status granted to the Zionist regime by major powers. He asserted that repeated military actions in Gaza, settlement expansion in the West Bank, and attacks across the region—including the June strike on Iran that claimed hundreds of lives—stem from a system that shields Israel from accountability.

“So long as such a special privilege exists for the Zionist regime,” he said, “one cannot speak of peace and a just international order.” He argued that all states have a duty to demonstrate that “the world does not speak solely in the language of major powers,” and promoted Iran’s notion of active, responsible neutrality grounded in international law and multilateral cooperation.

Iran looks to reinforce regional connectivity through accelerated Turkmenistan cooperation

In his meeting with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Pezeshkian stressed the deep historical links between the two countries and called for a relationship rooted in “equality, friendship, peace, and security.” He said such a framework requires a high level of mutual trust to translate political goodwill into operational cooperation.

Pezeshkian urged the activation of previously signed agreements on gas, transportation, corridors, and economic cooperation, noting that obstacles remain in some areas and require Turkmenistan’s direct intervention. Berdimuhamedov welcomed the Iranian delegation, praised the overall trajectory of bilateral relations, and said Turkmenistan views the Ashgabat conference as a platform for promoting peace and convergence. He pointed to extensive cultural and civilizational commonalities and expressed interest in sharing experiences across various fields.

Tehran, Islamabad highlight ‘extensive capacities’ for transit and border cooperation

On the sidelines of the conference, Pezeshkian met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The two leaders reviewed ongoing agreements originally concluded during Pezeshkian’s recent visit to Islamabad and emphasized the need for fast, practical implementation.

Both sides highlighted the extensive capacities for cooperation in transportation, transit, and border infrastructure development. They agreed that expanding transport routes and easing commercial mobility are prerequisites for deeper economic engagement.

Citing shared cultural and historical ties, the leaders identified cooperation in energy, trade, border security, and the development of border markets as essential for strengthening regional stability.

Iran regards Iraq with ‘kinship, brotherhood, and friendship’: Pezeshkian

Pezeshkian also met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, congratulating him on Iraq’s recently concluded elections and expressing hope for continued progress. He emphasized that Iran regards Iraq with “kinship, brotherhood, and friendship,” and said linking traders, universities, and industries of the two countries is a top priority.

The Iranian president announced that governors of border provinces have been granted special authority to expand exchanges and facilitate joint investment. He described the completion of the Basra–Shalamcheh rail link as a core infrastructure priority.

Pezeshkian also highlighted the destabilizing role of the Zionist regime in the region and argued that unity and cooperation among Muslim countries are essential to countering external efforts to create division. Rashid echoed these concerns, describing Israel as the principal source of regional instability and urging coordinated diplomatic action in Europe and at the United Nations. He reaffirmed Iran’s status as Iraq’s most important neighbor and stressed that “any obstruction against Iran is considered hostility against ourselves.”

Tehran calls for experts to map ‘concrete paths for cooperation’ with Myanmar

In his meeting with Myanmar’s Prime Minister Nyo Saw, Pezeshkian referred to the long historical links between the two nations and said that cooperation has clear potential, particularly in cultural and commercial fields. He called on experts from both sides to examine concrete pathways for strengthening ties.

Pezeshkian noted Iran’s growing engagement with ASEAN and said that gaining dialogue-partner status in the bloc would help deepen cooperation with Myanmar. Nyo Saw said Myanmar seeks Iranian support in areas including oil imports, access to Iran’s oil-extraction technology, and exports of leather and rubber. He emphasized the need to facilitate banking relations and strengthen central-bank cooperation to enable trade. Myanmar also invited Iran to observe its upcoming multi-stage elections in December, alongside ninety other countries.