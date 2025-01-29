We must end U.S. interference in Iran's foreign policy: Zarif

TEHRAN – Iran’s Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif, stated, "I do not see the United States as an opportunity for Iran's foreign policy. I consider the U.S. a nuisance or a shackle that must be removed from Iran's foreign policy."

In his speech at a recent conference on international relations and geopolitics, Zarif referenced discussions from the 55th World Economic Forum (Davos 2025).

He noted that the theme of "the return of hard power," with a focus on Donald Trump's re-election as President of the United States, dominated many discussions.

Zarif highlighted a common sentiment among attendees: "Take Donald Trump, the new President of the United States, seriously but not literally."

“The 47th U.S. President seeks to revive American hard power using economic leverage rather than military tools,” he noted.

Zarif also addressed the notion that a polarized world requires loyalty.

He mentioned that some attendees believed Trump divides the world into smaller countries and peer countries.

"Trump expects loyalty from smaller countries but not from those on par with the United States," Zarif said.

Discussing the post-polar world, the former foreign minister noted that some attendees believed Europe desires relative American hegemony, but Trump does not.

Others emphasized that loyalty is not a consistent factor in Trump's calculations, raising serious doubts about its stability.

Zarif added that a new international polarization would not emerge soon.

Some view this situation as a form of chaos, but Zarif argued that it signifies a new international condition where "temporary issue-based coalitions" replace "permanent polarizations."

He explained that the absence of loyalty could be interpreted within these temporary coalitions, which might last longer depending on their purpose and goals.

The official emphasized that Iran has an opportunity in this situation that must be seized.

He stated that some outside Iran, including Zionists and certain Iranian opposition groups, aim to solidify the perception that Iran is at its weakest and most dangerous.

This perception was so ingrained that a high-ranking European official repeatedly claimed during a Davos session that Iran “has been weakened.”

Zarif responded, "Assuming your statement is correct and Iran has weakened, you and your like-minded colleagues can no longer claim that Iran disrupts West Asia’s peace because, according to you, we lack the power to do so."

Zarif insisted that the reason for the lack of harmony in West Asia is not Iran but the unresolved Palestinian issue.

Zarif continued, "The second point they emphasize is that Iran, allegedly 'weakened,' now faces fewer options, with the only remaining option for Tehran being nuclear weapons.”

“They argue that before Iran can move towards production, we must prevent it with military action,” he added.

However, Zarif noted that Trump's recent statements suggest he is not entirely convinced by these arguments.

In response to questions, Zarif agreed that Iran's foreign policy should start regionally but stressed the need to remove the U.S. as an obstacle.

"I do not see the U.S. as an opportunity for Iran's foreign policy. I consider the U.S. a nuisance or a shackle that must be removed from Iran's foreign policy," he reiterated.

"We do not need to establish friendly relations with the U.S. Instead, we must ensure that others do not feel they must fight the U.S. when they engage with us, as this will deter them from choosing us," he concluded.