A deal that Trump seeks with Iran is different from what Tehran wants

TEHRAN - In a note, Jam-e-Jam discussed the kind of approach Donald Trump seeks toward Iran in his second administration.

It wrote: Trump will actually seek both dialogue and agreement with Iran and his “maximum pressure” policy against the Islamic Republic. But the agreement he wants is very different from the agreement we want. We want an agreement within the framework of the JCPOA. We believe that the text of the JCPOA should change a little, without changing its core. But the Trump team wants a comprehensive agreement that all issues such as the nuclear program, our missile capability, our position on the Zionist regime and regional policies, as well as human rights be included in that. Therefore, it is conceivable that Trump will seek to apply maximum pressure again in case of resistance by Iran because the Trump administration is worried that Iran will change its nuclear policy and go towards building nuclear weapons. Regardless of the behavior of the Islamic Republic, it should be noted that whenever Trump realizes that what he has said is not practical, he simply changes his tact and backtracks from his previous positions.

Sobh-e-No: Iran's decisive warning to Europe

In an article, Sobh-e-No discussed the Iran nuclear issue and international tensions. It wrote: For the first time in the Geneva negotiations, Iran has warned European countries that if the snapback mechanism is activated, it will not only withdraw from the NPT but also review and change its nuclear doctrine. The statements of the Iranian side showed that Europe's threatening policies and rhetoric cannot act as an effective solution for crisis management. In such a situation, Europe should seriously review its approach and instead of relying on pressure tools, it should look for diplomatic solutions and new agreements. Iran has stated many times that it will adhere to its obligations only if other parties fully honor their commitments. Therefore, any European decision to use the snapback mechanism may lead to a point of no return in the relations between the two sides.

Ettelaat: We must talk directly and powerfully with Trump

In an interview with Hassan Beheshtipour, an expert on international affairs, Ettelaat discussed the official return of Donald Trump to the White House. He said: We have to negotiate directly with Trump. Certainly, we can welcome negotiations with America from a position of strength. The Islamic Republic currently has high potential and a special position. Iran's nuclear industry has progressed since Trump withdrew from the JCPOA. Also, Trump's plan during his first term in the White House, which set the policy of “maximum pressure” against Iran, did not actually produce the desired results. Trump is ready to negotiate with Iran and is 100% in favor of encouraging Iran to enter into a direct dialogue with the United States to provide the necessary space to de-escalate tensions. We must pursue our goals seriously. Now, even if we don't get the desired result, nothing special will happen and we will be where we are right now. The important thing is that we must have a plan and go to the negotiating table with full hands, and if the negotiating team is reasonable, we can impose our demands on the negotiating party.

Donya-e-Eqtesad: Trump and his ambiguous approach toward Iran

In an analysis, Donya-e-Eqtesad dealt with Trump's statements against Iran and said: On the first day of his return to the White House, the American president made comments against Iran and announced major policy decisions about other international issues. Of course, it was expected for a long time that on the same day of the inauguration ceremony, he would declare his special decisions in relation to other countries, both friends and foes. In a statement, he declared part of his policy towards Tehran and repeated his claim of Iran's support for terrorism. He claimed that we are back to hold Iran accountable and stop its exploitation of oil money to finance (what he called) terrorist organizations. But last night he fired Brian Hook, an anti-Iran figure, in a strange move. It's not clear exactly why Trump fired Hook, but Trump says he and the other three figures are not aligned with our vision to make America great again (MAGA). Hook was a warmonger adviser who supported Trump's “maximum pressure” sanctions against Iran in his first term as president.