TEHRAN – To escalate tensions and exert undue pressure on Iran, U.S. President Donald J. Trump signed a National Security Presidential Memorandum (NSPM) on Tuesday which he said is aimed at "restoring maximum pressure" on the country.

The timing of this signing is revealing, coinciding with the visit of Israel's convicted war criminal Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

The memorandum's aggressive stance is riddled with unsubstantiated allegations and aims to cripple Iran's sovereignty under the guise of countering its nuclear ambitions and regional influence.

The NSPM contends that Iran must be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles, conveniently disregarding Iran's ongoing efforts and assertions related to peaceful nuclear energy and civilian satellite development.

Moreover, it seeks to undermine the Iranian-allied Resistance Axis, presenting a skewed narrative that ignores the numerous destructive actions and atrocities committed by the U.S., the Israeli regime, and their allies, who are the actual catalysts of resistance.

By directing the Secretary of the Treasury to impose maximum economic pressure, the NSPM reveals its true intention: to wage economic warfare against the Iranian people and the private sector.

The memorandum also calls for sanctions and enforcement mechanisms against those allegedly violating existing sanctions, extending its reach to the shipping, insurance, and port sectors.

This economic stranglehold strategy is a blatant attempt to weaken Iran’s economy and undermine its resilience.

The NSPM targets Iran's vital oil exports with the explicit goal of "driving Iran’s export of oil to zero," which threatens the livelihood of countless Iranian citizens who depend on the oil industry for their income.

Additionally, it stipulates the revision or cancellation of sanctions waivers, particularly those offering Iran any form of economic or financial relief, including those linked to Iran’s Chabahar port project.

This may strain ties between the U.S. and India, given that India has pledged to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in the initiative.

The NSPM's comprehensive strategy to suffocate Iran's economic lifelines is further revealed through its emphasis on isolating Iran globally.

The memorandum's aggressive policies extend to Iran's ties with its neighbors, particularly Iraq and the Persian Gulf countries.

It disparages Iran's civilian nuclear program, asserting it presents an "existential threat to the United States and the civilized world," while neglecting Iran's compliance with international treaties and cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Additionally, the memorandum overlooks that Iran was a founding member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) signed in 1968 and that Iran's Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has proclaimed a religious edict banning all weapons of mass destruction.

Furthermore, Iran entered into the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2015, establishing the most rigorous inspection regime in the history of the IAEA.

This demonstrates Iran's ongoing commitment to peace, which it has maintained even after Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018.

Contradiction after contradiction

During the signing of the memorandum, Trump expressed mixed sentiments about the document, acknowledging the harsh impact it would have on Iran. "I'm torn about [signing it]," he admitted. "It's very tough on Iran. It's what we had before [my first term]."

"So I'm signing this, and I'm unhappy to do it. I hope that it's not going to have to be used in any great measure at all," he added.

The U.S. President emphasized, "With me, it's very simple, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon."

Despite the tough stance, Trump indicated an apparent willingness to negotiate with Iran.

"We will see whether or not we can arrange or work out a deal with Iran," he stated.

When asked if he would engage in a conversation with his Iranian counterpart, he affirmed, "I would." He further added, "I would reach out. I don't care whether I reach out or they reach out."

During a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump reiterated his commitment to imposing stringent sanctions.

"We will once again enforce the most aggressive possible sanctions, drive Iranian oil exports to zero," he declared.

He also repeated his controversial claim, "During my first term, Iran was not able to sell oil. They had no money. They were essentially broke."

Despite his aggressive policies, Trump apparently expressed a desire for peaceful relations with Iran. "I want Iran to be peaceful and successful," he said.

"I would love to be able to make a great deal with Iran." Following a bilateral meeting with Netanyahu, Trump countered a reporter's claim about Iran's supposed weakness. "So, you say Iran is so weak. They're not weak. They're very strong right now," he asserted.

In a Wednesday post on Truth Social, Trump further elaborated on his stance: "I want Iran to be a great and successful country, but one that cannot have a nuclear weapon.

Reports that the United States, working in conjunction with Israel, is going to blow Iran into smithereens are greatly exaggerated. I would much prefer a Verified Nuclear Peace Agreement, which will let Iran peacefully grow and prosper. We should start working on it immediately."

Beneath the surface

While President Donald Trump's rhetoric on Iran has often included tones of conciliation, new insights reveal a stark contrast between his words and actions, echoing the aggressive policies of his first term.

Publicly, Trump has used platforms like Truth Social to voice a desire for Iran's success, stating, "I want Iran to be a great and successful country, but one that cannot have a nuclear weapon."

However, beneath this veneer of diplomacy lies a policy aimed at fracturing Iran's internal unity.

During the signing of the Presidential Memorandum, Trump inadvertently disclosed his strategy, saying, "They have some of their leadership... there are many people at the top ranks of Iran that do not want to have a nuclear weapon."

While the diversity of opinions is natural, this statement suggests an intent to exploit and perhaps even exacerbate divisions within Iran.

This illustrates that Trump's conditional engagement with Iran is devoid of sincerity. How can a sovereign nation engage in negotiations with a party that manipulates its internal politics for its own benefit?

This aligns with the longstanding perspective held by many experts regarding sanctions, viewing them not merely as policy tools but as acts of economic warfare aimed at destabilizing Iran from within, promoting division under economic pressure.

An Important admission

A critical yet overlooked part of the memorandum references Iran's 1979 Revolution.

The NSPM states, "For far too long — all the way back to 1979, to be exact..." and "Since its inception in 1979 as a revolutionary theocracy."

These references are highly significant for Iranians, particularly as the NSPM was signed during the 10-Day Dawn, commemorating the Revolution.

This timing underscores the U.S.'s continued inability to accept Iran's independence and the resilience of the Iranian people.

Despite Trump's rhetoric, history has shown that the U.S. cannot subdue Iran.

Since 1979, the U.S. has engaged in a continuous campaign of economic aggression against Iran through various forms of sanctions, a policy that has spanned multiple administrations from Reagan to Biden.

This strategy has not been unique to Trump's tenure but has been a consistent feature of U.S.-Iran relations over decades.

Despite enduring this prolonged economic pressure, Iran has shown remarkable resilience.

Even Trump's Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitted in a recent interview that with the rise of multipolarity and the weakening of the Dollar, "In 5 years, U.S. won't be able to sanction anyone."

The Iranian Revolution marked the end of Iran's subservience to U.S. interests in West Asia.

The NSPM says the phrase, "Those days are over." This is true, though its American writers may not understand how.

The era of the U.S.-supported Pahlavi Dynasty is long over, and Iran's resolute independence serves as a point of national pride and strength, while the U.S. remains unable to break free from its obsession with imperial dominance.