Justice upheld against convicted terror operative responsible for 2017 border attack

TEHRAN – Iranian Judicial authorities have finalized the legal process against Hamid Hosseinnejad, a resident of Chaldoran County, for his role in a 2017 terrorist attack that claimed the lives of eight Iranian border guards.

Iran’s Supreme Court upheld his death sentence on March 31, following a lengthy trial, and executed him on Monday.

Hosseinnejad was apprehended in April 2023, after verified intelligence and his confessions confirmed his involvement in smuggling militants affiliated with a U.S. and EU-designated terrorist organization into Iran.

This PJAK terror group, part of a broader network operating from Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, has been implicated in assassinations, child soldier recruitment, and cross-border attacks.

“His actions directly enabled the infiltration of terrorists into sovereign territory,” read an Iranian Judiciary statement, noting that the cell’s other members were neutralized in prior operations.

Authorities have reiterated calls for full implementation of the Iran-Iraq security agreement and other similar security initiatives to dismantle these networks and stabilize border regions, preventing the terror groups’ exploitation of the border region between the two countries.