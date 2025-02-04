Iran and Pakistan discuss bilateral ties, regional issues in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Amina Baloch met on Monday to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments.

The meeting took place in Tehran, on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Deputy Foreign Ministers' High-Level Committee meeting.

"Under President Pezeshkian's leadership, we aim to elevate our relationship with Pakistan. We recognize its significant role in our foreign policy," Araghchi stated.

He further highlighted the importance of sustained dialogues and interactions at the highest levels to capitalize on shared opportunities while tackling common challenges.

Baloch, reflecting on mutual interests and concerns, emphasized issues such as border security, drug trafficking, and illegal migration.

"Pakistan is committed to advancing the relationship with Iran. We aim for more robust cooperation both bilaterally and regionally to manage these shared challenges," she explained.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for the diplomats to discuss regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan, Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon.

Iran and Pakistan have historically maintained cordial ties. They share deep cultural and historical links and routinely support each other in international forums. Recent developments have further strengthened this close partnership.

In early 2024, the two countries demonstrated impressive diplomatic resolve by swiftly de-escalating border tensions through dialogue, leading to the inking of important security and military agreements in the ensuing months. Since then, significant efforts have been carried out to combat cross-border terrorism and ensure the security of the Iran-Pakistan border.

The visit of Major General Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, to Pakistan in early 2025 further solidified the two nations’ commitment to security and military cooperation.

Economic collaboration has also seen positive momentum in recent years, with several huge projects like the Iran-Pakistan (IP) Gas Pipeline underway.

The visit of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Pakistan in April 2024 marked a new chapter in economic engagements, with agreements signed to elevate bilateral trade to $10 billion over the next five years.