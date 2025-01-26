Kabul visit yielded tangible progress on critical bilateral issues: Iran FM

TEHRAN – Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian Foreign Minister, has called his visit to Kabul “productive, with tangible steps taken toward resolving key concerns.”

Araghchi arrived in Kabul on Sunday, leading a high-level political and economic delegation.

The visit aimed to discuss a range of issues affecting both Iran and Afghanistan, with a particular focus on regional security, water rights, migration, and economic cooperation.

‘Water rights: a shared responsibility’

Araghchi's first meeting was with Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the Prime Minister of Afghanistan.

During the meeting, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund welcomed Araghchi and emphasized the importance of the longstanding brotherly and friendly relations between Iran and Afghanistan. He highlighted the many common interests the two nations share, including cultural, religious, and geographical ties. Akhund called for utilizing all available resources and capacities to further deepen the relationship across all sectors.

Akhund expressed Afghanistan’s deep gratitude towards Iran for its role in hosting Afghan refugees and migrants over the last five decades. He praised Iran for facilitating the return of undocumented Afghan nationals with dignity, underlining that Afghanistan sees this as an ongoing priority.

The conversation then shifted to the critical issue of water resources. Akhund reiterated Afghanistan's firm commitment to providing Iran with its rightful share of water from the Helmand River, emphasizing that the Afghan interim government considers this a religious, ethical, and humanitarian obligation. Even in the absence of a formal treaty, Akhund stressed that Afghanistan has no intention of withholding Iran’s share of water, and there are no obstacles preventing its delivery.

Security along their shared borders was another focal point of the discussions. Akhund acknowledged that the two countries must collaborate more closely to enhance border security, particularly in light of the persistent threats posed by terrorist groups. He offered Afghanistan's readiness to exchange intelligence and increase cooperation in combating these security challenges, underscoring the importance of stability for both nations.

In response, Foreign Minister Araghchi highlighted the Iranian government’s continued commitment to strengthening relations with Afghanistan. He noted that Iran views its relationship with Afghanistan as a critical element of its neighborhood policy, which seeks to foster good neighborliness and mutual benefit. Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s willingness to enhance cooperation in various fields, including trade, economic development, and cultural exchange.

Araghchi emphasized that security is a shared concern for both nations and called for greater collaboration to combat terrorism and ensure the safety of all ethnic groups in Afghanistan, particularly the Shiite and Persian-speaking communities. He also discussed the ongoing issue of Afghan migrants in Iran, advocating for a more structured approach to facilitate the repatriation of undocumented Afghan nationals. Araghchi stressed the importance of international support to manage migration issues and ensure the wellbeing of Afghan returnees.

‘Shared historical, cultural bonds must be capitalized to benefit both sides’

Later in the day, Araghchi met with Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan. This meeting focused on expanding economic cooperation and addressing regional developments that affect both countries.

Araghchi noted the deep cultural and historical bonds between the two nations, emphasizing the need to capitalize on these shared foundations to benefit both sides. He reiterated Iran's readiness to work closely with Afghanistan to address mutual concerns, including water rights, migration, and border security. Both sides agreed on the importance of improving economic, commercial, and cultural ties.

Muttaqi expressed his appreciation for Iran's continued support in hosting Afghan refugees, a relationship that spans over four decades. He affirmed that the Taliban is prioritizing the return of these migrants as security and economic conditions improve. Muttaqi also discussed the ongoing challenge of drought, which affects both Afghanistan and Iran, and committed to ensuring that water distribution remains fair and benefits both nations, despite the regional climate challenges.

The issue of border security also featured prominently in the talks. Muttaqi outlined the Taliban’s efforts to strengthen security along its border with Iran. He stressed the need for enhanced coordination and increased border control to prevent terrorism and criminal activities from destabilizing both countries.

‘Diplomatic cooperation needed to tackle security concerns, terrorism’

In another crucial part of his visit, Araghchi met with Mullah Mohammad Yaqoub Mujahid, Afghanistan's Acting Minister of National Defense. This meeting delved deeper into the defense and security aspects of the bilateral relationship.

Araghchi highlighted the interlinked security challenges faced by both Iran and Afghanistan, particularly in dealing with terrorism, drug trafficking, and cross-border crimes. He called for more robust cooperation between both countries' defense authorities to address these issues effectively.

Mujahid expressed gratitude for Iran’s warm hospitality toward Afghan refugees and reiterated the Afghan interim government’s commitment to improving national security. He emphasized the importance of joint efforts in securing the border and combating terrorism, including better communication and information sharing between the two nations.

Mujahid also discussed Afghanistan’s ongoing initiatives to modernize its defense capabilities, particularly in the realm of border security. He assured Araghchi that Afghanistan was committed to strengthening cooperation with Iran to ensure a stable and secure border region.

At the end of his visit, Foreign Minister Araghchi reflected on the progress made during his meetings in Kabul. In talks with reporters, Araghchi expressed optimism about the future of Iran-Afghanistan relations. He noted that despite the political changes in Afghanistan over the past several years, the shared history, culture, and geography of the two nations continue to bind them.

Araghchi acknowledged that Afghanistan has undergone significant changes in recent decades, particularly following the civil war and the rise of various extremist groups. He emphasized that these developments have had a direct impact on Iran, particularly in relation to migration, terrorism, and regional security concerns.

While discussing these issues, Araghchi stressed that diplomacy and dialogue are essential for managing the challenges both nations face. He reiterated that Iran’s foreign policy aims to secure the interests of both countries, regardless of the political system in place in Afghanistan.

Looking forward, Araghchi expressed confidence that the discussions held during his trip would pave the way for continued cooperation. He noted the importance of addressing critical issues such as water rights, border security, and migration in a constructive manner to reduce tensions and build a stronger, more stable partnership.