Mohammad Reza Bahrami appointed as director general for South Asia at Iran foreign ministry

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has appointed Mohammad Reza Bahrami Taqanaki as the new Assistant Minister and Director General for South Asian Affairs at the Foreign Ministry.

Bahrami Taqanaki, a seasoned diplomat with extensive experience in regional affairs, succeeds Rasoul Mousavi, who recently retired.

Bahrami Taqanaki has served two terms as Iran’s ambassador to Afghanistan. Additionally, he has held key consular positions, serving as Iran’s Consul General in Jalalabad during the Taliban’s previous rule and in Kandahar in 2002.

The announcement comes shortly after Araghchi’s recent diplomatic visit to Kabul, marking the first official trip by an Iranian foreign minister since Afghanistan’s caretaker government took power. Bahrami accompanied Araghchi during this one-day visit, highlighting his continued involvement in shaping Iran’s policy toward Afghanistan.