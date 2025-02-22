Pakistan an ‘important’ neighbor of Iran, Zarif tells envoy

TEHRAN – Iran’s Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif held a reportedly cordial meeting with Pakistan’s ambassador in Tehran, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu.

The two officials discussed the expansion of ties in various fields, including economy, security, and military domains. Cultural exchanges and the need to further increase them was another focus of the high-ranking discussions on Saturday.

“Pakistan is an important neighbor of Iran. This means that we should do our best to further enhance our ties,” Zarif said to the envoy. The Iranian official who served as the country’s foreign minister for 8 years in the 2010s, traveled to Pakistan multiple times during his long tenure as a diplomat.

For his part, Tipu briefed Zarif on the current state of bilateral ties, and reciprocated sentiments about the importance of enhanced cooperation between the two historically friendly countries.

Iran and Pakistan have taken multiple steps to increase cooperation in recent years. Notably, a massive border market was inaugurated in 2023 by the leaders of the two countries. Security collaboration has also become extremely significant, with the two nations facing similar threats posed by terrorists and smugglers.



