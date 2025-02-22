Tehran, Baghdad hold high-level talks on enhancing efforts towards security, cooperation

TEHRAN – Eskandar Momeni, Iran’s Interior Minister, met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani on Saturday for a key two-day visit focused on strengthening relations between the two neighboring countries.

The discussions primarily centered on border security, cooperation in combating drug trafficking, and enhancing the operational effectiveness of border gates.

According to a statement released by the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office, both officials emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral ties and addressing mutual concerns.

Among the key issues discussed were the security of their shared borders, in line with previously signed agreements, and coordinated efforts to prevent the trafficking of drugs and weapons. The two officials also focused on ensuring the smooth operation of border crossings, recognizing their critical role in maintaining security and stability in the region.

The statement further revealed that Momeni and al-Sudani had extensive talks on facilitating Iranian pilgrims' participation in the upcoming Arbaeen pilgrimage, a significant religious event for millions of Shiite Muslims. The two ministers also reaffirmed the implementation of the memorandum of understanding between the Ministries of Interior of both countries, which includes mutual recognition of driving licenses, making travel and mobility between the nations easier for their citizens.

Minister Momeni, who arrived in Baghdad on Saturday, was welcomed by Major General Ziyad, Deputy Minister of Interior for Iraq, and Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadeq, Iran’s ambassador to Iraq. The visit, at the official invitation of Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari, aims to deepen diplomatic cooperation on issues such as counterterrorism, regional security, and border management. In addition, the discussions seek to resolve outstanding border issues and streamline coordination for the upcoming Arbaeen pilgrimage, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

Alongside Momeni, Ali Akbar Pourjameshidian, the Deputy Minister for Security and Law Enforcement of Iran’s Ministry of Interior, and Brigadier General Seyed Teimour Hosseini, the Head of the Iranian Traffic Police, are also part of the delegation.

A key moment of Momeni’s visit was his solemn visit to Baghdad Airport, where he paid tribute to two revered figures: Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were martyred in a 2020 U.S. drone strike. The Interior Minister honored their memories, reflecting the deep respect both countries have for these influential leaders.

On March 19, 2023, Iran and Iraq signed a security pact in Baghdad aimed at enhancing cooperation in safeguarding their shared border.

As part of the agreement, the Iraqi government committed to disarming terrorist and separatist groups operating in the Kurdistan region by September 19, shutting down their military bases, and relocating them to camps managed by the Baghdad authorities.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein confirmed on September 23 of that year that Iraq had fully implemented the terms of the security agreement.

The presence of Kurdish militant groups, including the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Komala, Kurdistan Free Life Party, and the Kurdistan Freedom Party, has long been a point of contention between Iran and Iraq. These groups have frequently launched attacks on Iranian territory.

Iran has repeatedly warned the authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan that it will not tolerate the presence or activities of such groups along its northwestern border, stressing that it will take decisive action if these areas are used as safe havens for anti-Iranian militants.