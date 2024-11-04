Iran, Iraq interior ministers talk border security in Tehran meeting

TEHRAN – On Monday, the interior ministers of Iran and Iraq convened at the Iranian Ministry of Interior to discuss the importance of border security.

During the meeting, Eskander Momeni expressed gratitude to his Iraqi counterpart, Amir al-Shammari, for taking part in the meeting and commended Iraq's position in denouncing the actions of the Zionist regime while supporting the people of Palestine and Lebanon.

The ministers highlighted the significance of a secure border in promoting regional stability, combating cross-border crime, and facilitating legitimate trade and movement of people. They agreed to explore joint initiatives and share best practices to achieve their common goals.

Momeni highlighted the significance of enhancing bilateral relations, particularly in the area of border security, noted the profound connections between the governments and peoples of both nations, and underscored the critical nature of collaborative efforts, such as cross-border cooperation and combating drug trafficking.

Iran’s interior minister proposed organizing a meeting that would include ministers from regional countries to address security issues.

Furthermore, Momeni stressed the importance of implementing the security agreements established between the two nations through joint working groups. Additionally, the Iraqi Interior Minister reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and security cooperation with Iran.

