Venezuela warns of CIA false flag amid U.S. military drills in the Caribbean

In a statement on Monday, the Venezuelan government denounced U.S.-Southern Command–coordinated exercises with Trinidad and Tobago from October 26–30 as a hostile provocation that imperils stability across the Caribbean.

According to the statement from Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, Caracas also said it had captured a mercenary cell linked to the CIA and warned that a “planned false-flag attack” could be used to justify a full-scale war, drawing parallels to historical incidents such as the USS Maine and the Gulf of Tonkin.

The statement accused Trinidad’s government of surrendering sovereignty to U.S. interests, enabling regional aggression, and turning its territory into a platform for coercion.

Caracas vowed that its armed forces and civil authorities would remain fully mobilized to defend the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Additionally, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto accused Washington of plotting a CIA-backed false flag, saying a criminal cell tied to the agency was being dismantled.

“The fabricated operation consists of an attack on a moored U.S. military ship to blame us and justify aggression,” he warned, while urging Trinidad and Tobago not to let its territory be used for maneuvers that threaten Caribbean peace.

The statements come amid a broader U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean, including warships, drones, supersonic bomber flights, and lethal strikes on maritime targets near Venezuela since September.

While Washington frames these actions as counternarcotics operations, critics warn they are pretexts for regime change and resource exploitation.

A string of U.S. strikes on boats in Caribbean waters near Venezuela since early September has resulted in at least 40 deaths, further intensifying legal and diplomatic controversy over the campaign’s scope and justification.

Failed diplomatic efforts, intensified sanctions, and opposition activity highlight the political pressure on Caracas.