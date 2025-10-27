Worldwide participants invited to submit works for 11th Arbaeen International Award

TEHRAN- The 11th edition of the prestigious Arbaeen International Award is set to be held, celebrating one of the most significant spiritual and cultural events in the Islamic world.

This global competition encompasses a wide range of categories, including Photography, Film, Travel Writing, Personal Reflections, Virtual Media, Poetry, Books, and Arbaeen Songs.

The award aims to honor and promote the deep spiritual connection and cultural expressions associated with Arbaeen, the annual pilgrimage that draws millions of believers from around the world to the holy city of Karbala to pay homage to Imam Hussein (AS).

Established by Iran's Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO)in 2014, the International Arbaeen Award was initially conceived to showcase the grandeur of this vast religious gathering through visual and literary arts. Recognizing the event’s spiritual significance and its potential to foster unity among Muslims globally, the organization launched this transnational competition to introduce and promote the cultural and religious dimensions of Arbaeen to an international audience.

The first edition of the award focused solely on photography, attracting widespread participation from across the globe. The overwhelming response demonstrated the deep emotional and spiritual ties that Arbaeen inspires among believers and enthusiasts alike.

As the years progressed, the award expanded to include additional categories such as film, articles, social media content, and literature, reflecting the diverse ways in which individuals connect with and express the significance of Arbaeen.

The event has grown in stature and scope, emphasizing not only the religious aspects but also the cultural, artistic, and social dimensions of this sacred occasion. In its upcoming 11th edition poetry will be added as a new category, while the 10th edition featured Arbaeen Songs across seven sections, showcasing musical and artistic creativity inspired by the event.

The secretariat of the International Arbaeen Award has announced that the deadline for submissions is December 1. The awards ceremony and closing event are planned for January 5, 2026. This initiative continues to serve as a platform for artists, writers, filmmakers, and virtual media activists to share their heartfelt expressions of devotion, spirituality, and cultural pride connected to Arbaeen.

Through this global competition, the organizers aim to reinforce the unifying message of Imam Hussain’s sacrifice and promote a deeper understanding of Arbaeen’s profound spiritual and cultural significance worldwide.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians embark on a journey to the Iraqi city of Karbala to observe the holy day of Arbaeen at the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of the Shia, and his brother, Hazrat Abbas (AS).

Arbaeen marks the end of the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions on Ashura.

