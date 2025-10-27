Iranian feature film “My Daughter’s Hair” wins top award at Italian festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian feature film “My Daughter’s Hair” directed by Hesam Farahmand won the top award of the 23rd Alice nella Città film festival, which was held from October 15 to 26, in Rome, Italy.

Also known as “Raha,” the 110-minute movie grabbed the Best Film award at the closing ceremony of the festival on Sunday, Honaronline reported.

Produced by Saeed Khani, the drama follows a struggling family in an unstable economy. Tohid and his wife and children have an average life. Until a very simple event shatters the story of their lives.

Tohid buys a second-hand laptop with money earned from selling his daughter’s hair, bringing temporary joy. However, a conflict soon emerges with a wealthy family over the laptop’s true ownership. As tensions rise, Tohid confronts harsh realities that reshape his life and his family’s future, forcing him to fight for what truly matters.

A production of 2025, the film delves into the hidden struggles of everyday people. Inspired by real experiences, the director has sought to create authentic characters navigating a world where justice is uncertain, and choices shape destiny. The film combines poetic visuals with social realism, offering a story that resonates beyond borders.

The cast includes Shahab Hosseini, Ghazal Shakeri, Zoha Esmailifar, Arman Mirzaee, Hadi Eftekharzadeh, Mohammad Reza Samian, and Mahni Mehrpour.

Alice nella Città is an international film festival dedicated to debuts, new talent, and new generations. The festival promotes film culture within a large audience, made up especially of young people, through a rich program of screenings, meetings with delegations and specialists from the film industry, activities, workshops, and much more.

The festival seeks to be a global laboratory to provide an all-year-long education platform for tomorrow's audience. As in the previous editions, the festival will involve schools, kids, and teens in participating as jury to follow the official program composed by the most relevant titles for young people.

The general program is composed of a competitive and a non-competitive section, special activities, and a big event addressed to national and international cinema schools.

Alice nella Città promotes the idea of a direct meeting with the public and the great masters of cinema, behind and in front of the camera.

Photo: Actress Ghazal Shakeri (L) and producer Saeed Khani attend the closing ceremony of the 23rd Alice nella Città in Rome, Italy, on October 26, 2025.

SS/SAB