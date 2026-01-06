Developing renewables, energy efficiency continues with private sector participation

TEHRAN- Iran’s Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi, at the conference for the commencement of the executive operations of 1,269 megawatts of renewable power plants and electricity consumption optimization projects across the country, said: "The development of renewable energies and energy consumption optimization continues with the active participation of the private sector."

He added: "Currently, over a thousand locations across the country are under the implementation of various energy projects, and significant amounts of renewable energy have been connected to the grid up to this moment. We predict that these capacities will increase by the end of next year."

He further stated: "We have mobilized all capacities, and the process of supplying water and electricity is of special importance and is proceeding rapidly. Our goal is to reduce energy consumption and prevent uncontrolled and inefficient increases."

The energy minister also emphasized: "The focus of production is on renewable power plants and hybrid projects such as combined-cycle power plants, which are underway. These projects are managed using artificial intelligence and smart technologies."

Aliabadi stated: "All projects are executed by the private sector, which is our main strength, and we strive to minimize the use of state capacities."

Regarding the renewable energy market, the energy minister said: "The green market and the free market are active, and the energy consumption optimization market and the energy saving certificate issuance system have also been launched."

Iran’s renewable power plants capacity surpasses 3,500 MW

The head of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) said: "Today, with the commissioning of new projects, the capacity of the country's renewable energies has exceeded 3,500 megawatts."

Mohsen Tarztalab, at the ceremony for commissioning 1,269 megawatts of renewable power plants and energy optimization projects and launching their executive operations, added: "Today, 1,269 megawatts of new capacity and the executive operations of energy optimization projects across the country are being commissioned."

He continued: "Today, 303 megawatts of new capacity will be added to the country's renewable power plants. With these projects, the capacity of the country's renewable power plants has surpassed 3,500 megawatts."

The deputy minister of energy noted: "These 303 projects will be commissioned in sixteen provinces of the country, some of which are in the 'generation in distribution' scheme."

Tarztalab stated that the development of renewables alone cannot resolve imbalances and emphasized the necessity of more serious attention to energy consumption optimization.

