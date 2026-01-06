Tough task awaits Iran at 2026 Asian Handball Championship: Guijosa

TEHRAN – Iran handball head coach Rafael Guijosa said Team Melli face a difficult challenge at the 2026 Asian Men’s Handball Championship.

Speaking on Tuesday after the national team’s final training session ahead of their departure for a preparatory tournament in Spain, Guijosa said: “I am very happy that we played two friendly matches in Bahrain. I saw rapid progress from my players during the short training camp there. In the first match against Bahrain, it was almost like a training session, but after more games and practices, the team improved and we achieved our objectives. Now, back in Tehran, I am satisfied with the training process and the team’s level of readiness.”

“We have a tough group at the 2026 Asian Championship in Kuwait. Saudi Arabia are strong and performed well at the Islamic Solidarity Games. Our matches in Kuwait will be difficult, but our main focus is on ourselves rather than our opponents, and we are continuing our development process,” the Spaniard added.

Iran will take part in an international tournament in Navarre, Spain.

“We have a very tough tournament in Spain because we will face three of the best teams in the world: Portugal, Egypt, and Spain. We are going to do our best against the very best teams,” Guijosa said.

Commenting on Iran’s performance at the Islamic Solidarity Games, he added: “My focus is only on the present. Although thinking about past matches can help us improve, I do not want the results of previous tournaments to affect my team.”

The Iranian men’s national handball team, preparing for the 2026 Asian Championship in Kuwait, began their training camp on Dec. 21 in Tehran before continuing in Bahrain, where Team Melli played two friendly matches against the Bahrain national team. After returning to Iran, the team resumed training in Tehran with 23 players under Guijosa’s supervision.

Iran’s national handball team will travel to Spain on Thursday to compete in the preparatory tournament.