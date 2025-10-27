Iranian deputy FM visits Kabul to boost water, border, and legal cooperation

TEHRAN – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, said his visit to Afghanistan is aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two neighboring countries across key sectors.

“This trip is part of our ongoing efforts to expand bilateral cooperation,” Gharibabadi said upon his arrival in Kabul. “In meetings with Afghan ministers and heads of relevant organizations, we will focus on three major issues — water, border, and legal and judicial affairs — which are all critical areas of engagement between Iran and Afghanistan and hold great potential for partnership.”

Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister, who welcomed the Iranian delegation, highlighted the importance of continued dialogue and exchanges between the two sides.

“Iran and Afghanistan are two important neighbors with deep historical ties,” he said. “Such meetings can pave the way for stronger cooperation, and we view these visits positively.”

As part of his official agenda, Gharibabadi held talks with Shamsuddin Shariati, Head of Oversight and Implementation of Decrees and Orders of Afghanistan, focusing on legal and judicial collaboration. The two sides discussed mechanisms for transferring convicted persons, extraditing offenders, and ensuring consular rights for Iranian nationals imprisoned in Afghanistan.

Gharibabadi’s visit to Kabul comes within the framework of Iran’s “neighborhood policy,” which prioritizes enhanced dialogue and cooperation with regional countries, particularly Afghanistan, on shared challenges such as border management, water resources, and legal affairs.