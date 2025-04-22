Tehran-Beijing ties on upward trajectory: Iran’s judiciary chief

TEHRAN – In a meeting with the President of China’s Supreme People’s Court, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, the Chief of Iran’s Judiciary, praised the growing bilateral relations between Tehran and Beijing.

He emphasized that both nations are committed to strengthening global peace and security.

Leading a high-ranking judicial delegation, Mohseni-Ejei arrived in Hangzhou on Monday afternoon to attend the 20th Meeting of Chief Justices of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states. Upon arrival, he was received with an official welcome by Chinese officials.

During the meeting, he thanked China for hosting the SCO judicial summit and, addressing his counterpart, noted: “Your professional background shows that you have risen through all levels of the judiciary to attain China’s highest judicial post. In this sense, we share similar paths, as I have also served across various judicial roles in the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Referring to the comprehensive 25-year cooperation agreement between Iran and China, Mohseni-Ejei noted the document as a major framework for deepening bilateral ties.

He also emphasized the civilizational heritage of both countries, calling it a strong foundation for expanding relations in various fields. “The current trajectory of Iran-China relations is positive, and we both seek to uphold international peace and stability,” he added.

The Iranian judiciary chief urged for deeper legal and judicial collaboration between the two nations, citing shared values and similar experiences in facing global developments.

Criticizing Western double standards on international issues—especially in matters related to terrorism and human rights—he said: “Some Western powers adopt self-serving definitions of global challenges and attempt to impose their narrative on the rest of the world. We must stand united against such approaches.”

Mohseni-Ejei emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation among SCO members in tackling organized crime, cybercrime, drug trafficking, money laundering, and terrorism. “We should also leverage public participation more effectively to counter destabilization efforts by certain hegemonic Western states,” he said.

Condemning Israeli actions in Gaza, he said: “For more than a year and a half, the Zionist regime has committed war crimes, deliberately targeting civilians, refugees, the sick, and children. The SCO must use its platform to help stop this ongoing genocide.”

Zhang Jun, President of China’s Supreme People’s Court, welcomed the Iranian delegation, calling their visit “historic and memorable.”

He acknowledged Iran’s strategic importance and expressed China’s desire for long-term relations. “Judicial cooperation is a vital part of our bilateral relations. In recent years, we’ve seen steady growth in this area, and we hope this continues,” he said.

Zhang expressed support for enhancing economic, social, and cultural ties, citing past meetings with senior Iranian judicial officials as constructive. He welcomed Mohseni-Ejei’s views on strengthening judicial capabilities and added, “The world faces serious challenges like unilateralism, misuse of technology, terrorism, and human rights violations. We must respond collectively with shared wisdom.”

He concluded by noting that Chen Wenqing, China’s top political and legal official, had traveled from Beijing to meet Mohseni-Ejei—underscoring the importance of the visit.

Iran-Pakistan judiciary chiefs meet in Hangzhou

Later in the day, Mohseni-Ejei met with Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The Iranian official praised Pakistan’s constructive role in regional and global affairs.

“In Iran, there is a favorable view of Pakistan’s international engagement. As two friendly, Muslim neighbors, we can play a vital role in advancing regional and global peace through joint judicial cooperation,” he said.

Iran-Turkey judicial cooperation based on good neighborliness

Mohseni-Ejei also met with Ömer Kerkez, President of Turkey’s Court of Cassation. Highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, he said: “Iran and Turkey have always maintained broad relations based on mutual respect and good neighborliness.”

Judicial dialogue with Uzbekistan

In another bilateral meeting, Mohseni-Ejei met with Bakhtiyor Islamov, Uzbekistan’s top judicial official. He emphasized the cultural and historical bonds between the two nations, noting existing agreements and the need for more practical steps toward implementation in legal and security cooperation.

Meeting with Chief Justice of India

Mohseni-Ejei met with Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India, where both sides discussed the strategic roles of platforms like the SCO and BRICS.

“Iran firmly believes that cooperation within SCO and BRICS can help overcome global challenges, particularly in the security domain. We must expand our ties in areas of shared interest,” he said.

Strengthening ties with Kazakhstan

In a meeting with Mergaliev Islam Bek, Kazakhstan’s senior judicial official, Mohseni-Ejei highlighted several bilateral judicial agreements. “We stress the need for full implementation of these agreements to improve our legal cooperation,” he stated.

Iran-Tajikistan: cultural bonds, shared perspectives on human rights

Speaking to senior Tajik judiciary officials, Mohseni-Ejei pointed to the countries’ cultural and linguistic commonalities, adding: “These shared values can bring our perspectives on global challenges—including human rights—closer together. We value Tajikistan’s views on these matters.”

Judicial diplomacy a cornerstone of SCO engagement: deputy FM

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, highlighted the significance of Mohseni-Ejei’s participation in the SCO summit, noting the presence of all SCO chief justices.

He said the summit would address deepening cooperation and combating terrorism—issues the Foreign Ministry will continue to follow up on. “Some SCO members suffer from terrorism. Collective action against it is essential, and the judiciary chief will propose actionable strategies.”

Gharibabadi also pointed to discussions on legal issues surrounding unilateral sanctions. “Many SCO countries face unjust sanctions. Their judicial systems must play a key role in holding sanctioning states accountable.”

Another agenda item includes streamlining the extradition of criminals and prisoner transfers. “SCO members must work together to prevent fugitive criminals from evading justice across borders,” he said.

Finally, Gharibabadi noted Iran’s proposal for creating mechanisms to resolve trade disputes: “Given the close commercial ties among SCO members, the judiciary can help by establishing specialized courts. This has proven effective in Iran’s cooperation with countries like Iraq.”

He concluded by emphasizing Iran’s commitment to multilateralism in legal and judicial cooperation—not just in politics, but as a guiding principle for engagement within SCO and BRICS.