Iran judiciary chief to attend SCO summit in China

TEHRAN – Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei of Iran is preparing to embark on a trip to China, where he will participate in the 20th summit of the chairs of supreme courts from the nine member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

According to information released by the Judiciary’s media center, Mohseni-Ejei will lead a high-level judicial delegation on a journey to Hangzhou, a prominent city located in southern China, on Monday. This summit represents a significant opportunity for Iran to engage with other member states and contribute to the development of joint strategies in the legal and judicial arenas.

During the course of the summit, Mohseni-Ejei is scheduled to deliver addresses at both the opening and closing ceremonies, highlighting Iran's perspective on critical issues and potential solutions. Furthermore, he is slated to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the SCO member states, offering a platform for in-depth discussions and the exploration of collaborative ventures between Iran and other nations within the SCO framework.

The central focus of this year’s meeting revolves around strategic and operational approaches aimed at strengthening legal and judicial coordination and cooperation among the member nations. These discussions will encompass a wide range of topics, including the establishment of joint initiatives to combat various forms of transnational crime and enhance legal frameworks.

The SCO member countries, representing a substantial 42% of the global population and sharing common borders, are united in their pursuit of joint initiatives spanning various domains. Beyond the well-established cooperation in economic, political, security, and defense sectors, the organization is actively expanding its engagement into the legal and judicial sphere.

The SCO is actively working towards the establishment of a multilateral legal and judicial convergence program. This ambitious program seeks to provide a platform for member states to discuss and implement joint mechanisms designed to effectively combat pressing challenges such as terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and the ever-evolving threat of cybercrime. The summit in Hangzhou offers a critical opportunity to advance these goals and forge stronger partnerships among the SCO member nations.

