Era of cost-free threats against Iran is over: IRGC

TEHRAN — Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that any threat, act of aggression, or hostile move against the Islamic Republic will be met with a decisive and potentially more devastating response than Operation True Promise 2, declaring that 'the era of cost-free threats against Iran has come to an end.'

In a statement issued on Friday to mark the second anniversary of Operation True Promise 2, the IRGC described the October 1, 2024, operation as a landmark retaliatory strike that demonstrated Iran’s missile capabilities and challenged 'the Israeli regime’s hollow claims of military superiority.'

The statement said the operation was launched by the IRGC Aerospace Force in response to a series of assassinations targeting senior figures in Iran and the Resistance Front, including Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan.

According to the IRGC, successive waves of precision-guided missiles and drones struck targets in the occupied territories, demonstrating Iran’s capacity to penetrate Israeli defenses and deliver a direct response to acts of aggression.

The corps said the operation sent a clear message to Iran’s adversaries, particularly Israel and its supporters in Washington, that attacks on the Islamic Republic and its regional allies would carry tangible consequences.

“True Promise 2 was not only a harsh punishment in response to the enemy’s aggressions and crimes amid the deadly silence of international bodies, but also a clear message to the enemies of the great and dignified Iranian nation, particularly the evil and wolf-like Zionist regime,” the statement said.

It added that the operation had established a new strategic principle in Iran’s approach to deterrence: “The era of cost-free threats has come to an end and every aggression will be followed by a painful and regret-inducing response.”

Missile capabilities and wartime resilience

The IRGC said Operation True Promise 2 demonstrated the capabilities of Iran’s missile forces to Israel and its international supporters, particularly the US administration.

The statement also referred to Iran’s military performance during 'the second and third wars imposed on the country by the United States and Israel.' It argued that the capabilities demonstrated by the IRGC and other branches of the Iranian Armed Forces had compelled the adversaries to seek a ceasefire.

The corps presented these developments as evidence of Iran’s ability to defend its sovereignty and security despite sustained military pressure.

Stronger response to future aggression

In the closing section of its statement, the IRGC reaffirmed its readiness to confront any future threat or hostile action, addressing both the Iranian public and regional nations that support the Resistance Front.

It said its preparedness was rooted in the intellectual and operational legacy of the Islamic Revolution’s leaders and martyrs and in the guidance of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, whom the statement identified as Leader of the Islamic Revolution and commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces.

The IRGC warned that any new threat, aggression, hostile act, or miscalculation by the United States, Israel, or their regional partners would trigger an immediate, decisive, and more destructive response than Operation True Promise 2.

The statement concluded with an unequivocal warning that Iran’s armed forces remained on full alert and prepared to respond to any attack.