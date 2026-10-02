Russian Investigative Committee: Ukrainian officials involved in attacks on Iranian, Russian ships

Russian investigators have identified the head of Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR), Oleh Ivashchenko, and Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as being involved in an attack on a beach in the village of Arkhipo-Osipovka near Gelendzhik, a massive drone attack on Nizhnekamsk and a number of other attacks, Russia’s Investigative Committee said.

The Investigative Committee also said that Ivashchenko and Brovdi were involved in attacks on the Iranian vessel Ana and the Russian vessel Navis-1 in the waters of the Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Canal.

Russian investigators have brought charges against Ivashchenko and Brovdi in absentia. They have been placed on an international wanted list.

On August 3, drones attacked a beach in the village of Arkhipo-Osipovka. Seven people were killed and 58 others were injured, according to the report.

Nizhnekamsk was subjected to massive drone attacks in August and September. One of the largest attacks took place on August 10, when 13 people were killed, the report said.

Earlier, Russian investigators opened a criminal case into the appropriation of funds belonging to Russian citizen Konstantin Malofeyev and their use to finance the AFU.