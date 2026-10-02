TEHRAN — New details from a Time magazine exposé unmask the chaotic dysfunction currently driving United States imperialism. The report, published in the latest issue of Time, reveals that the White House has outsourced its disastrous military adventurism to a large language model (LLM), exposing a declining American empire dangerously detached from reality.

According to the report, Trump held a clandestine Oval Office session in December 2025 with billionaire Elon Musk, spending hours questioning the Grok artificial intelligence chatbot about his presidential legacy.

Trump specifically asked the chatbot how Venezuelans would react if American forces abducted President Nicolás Maduro.

The large language model (LLM) predicted widespread celebrations, prompting Trump to order the illegal January 3 raid on Caracas.

Officials told Time that Trump walked away convinced the chatbot was “ingenious.”

The episode confirms that high-stakes American aggression relies on malleable algorithms and dangerous vanity rather than sound intelligence or international law.

This absurd reliance on artificial intelligence underscores the deep moral bankruptcy of American foreign policy. The tragic consequences of this arrogance are highly visible today in the catastrophic U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and the wider Resistance Front.

Equally damning is the disclosure that Trump learned of severe U.S. ammunition shortages through a New York Times article rather than his own staff.

In late April, a furious Trump confronted “War” Secretary Pete Hegseth with a printout of the story, demanding an explanation for the depletion of over 1,200 Patriot interceptors in the war on Iran.

“What the f--k is this?” Trump asked angrily. Hegseth tried to dismiss the article as “fake news,” despite the figures coming directly from an official Department of “War” inspector general assessment.

The exchange illustrates a complete collapse of internal communication while the U.S. military has stripped military assets from Europe and East Asia to sustain its aggression.

Hegseth’s desperate attempt to conceal undeniable vulnerabilities from his commander-in-chief highlights the fundamental fragility of U.S. imperialism.

Domestically, the administration faces unprecedented collapse. With his approval rating at a career-low 32 percent and the Republican Party bracing for massive midterm losses, the White House is preparing for a divided Washington.

When pressed on the limits of his executive power, Trump explicitly refused to rule out declaring a national emergency or invoking the Insurrection Act surrounding the upcoming midterm elections.

Furthermore, Trump confirmed intentions to issue pre-emptive pardons to aides before any potential opposition takeover of Congress.

He is also actively plotting a post-midterm purge of his own cabinet, with FBI Director Kash Patel and “War” Secretary Hegseth named as primary targets, according to Time.

Meanwhile, despite his party’s vulnerable position, Trump is reportedly hoarding his 400-million-dollar political war chest to preserve his personal power post-presidency rather than defending current congressional seats.

Ultimately, these revelations depict a paranoid, decaying hegemon whose desperate aggression abroad cannot hide its inevitable collapse at home.