Woman taekwondo athlete Ahmadi claims bronze: 2026 Nagoya

TEHRAN – Fatemeh Ahmadi, Iranian woman taekwondo athlete, won a bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Games on Saturday.

Ahmadi lost to South Korea’s Song Da-bin with a round score of 2-0 (7-1, 2-0) in the women's over-67kg taekwondo kyorugi semifinal in the match held at the Toyohashi Gymnasium in Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

Gold medal went to Song who defeated her Chinese rival Wenzhe Mu 2-1 in the final match.