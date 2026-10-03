Azarpira collects Iran’s 18th gold at 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN – Amirali Azarpira from Iran won a gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games on Saturday.

He defeated Sherzod Poyonov from Uzbekistan 10-0 in the final bout of men’s freestyle 97kg.

Azarpira had defeated Muhammad Gulzar of Pakistan, Turkmenistan’s Shatlyk Hemelyaev, and Arash Yoshida from Japan on his way into the final match.

Deepak Punia from India and Yoshida won two bronze medals.

Azarpira’s gold was Iran’s 18th gold medals in the Games.